Sheikh Mohammed trials train from Dubai to Fujairah

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, took to social media to share images of a journey from Dubai to Fujairah on the much-anticipated Etihad Rail passenger service.

The network, set to start operations next year, will connect 11 cities and regions across the country - and is expected to transport 36 million passengers by 2030.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pride in the project and in "a country that never stops working, but rather adds a new building block to its future infrastructure every day".

"Etihad Rail is a vital economic artery that supports the UAE’s journey to the future,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “It is a key pillar in our vision to build an integrated transport network that strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading logistics hub."

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by the Etihad Rail team on the progress and milestones of the project.

Connecting the country

Plans for the passenger line were unveiled in 2021. Earlier this year, Etihad Rail said that the first four passenger stations on the UAE-wide line would be in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

The station in Fujairah is in the Sakamkam area and the one in Sharjah close to the airport and University City.

While the precise Dubai and Abu Dhabi sites have yet to be revealed, it is believed the Dubai station will be near Jumeirah Golf Estates.

It was previously announced that passenger trains are set to travel at 200kph, carrying up to 400 passengers. Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take about 57 minutes, while a journey from the capital to Fujairah will take 105 minutes.

In January, Etihad Rail announced plans for an electrified high-speed passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai with its own set of stations.

