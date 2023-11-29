Etihad Rail to run passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah

Etihad Rail will be running a passenger service from Abu Dhabi to the Al Dhannah region, following the signing of an agreement.

The route is the result of a strategic partnership between Etihad Rail and Adnoc, which allow employees to travel between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah, about 250km west of the capital, by passenger train, Wam confirmed.

“The UAE's railway network is a key contributor to the UAE's strategic visions across various sectors,” said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court and chairman of Etihad Rail, reported state news agency Wam.

ذياب بن محمد بن زايد يشهد توقيع شراكة استراتيجية بين "الاتحاد للقطارات" و"أدنوك". الشراكة تسهم في دعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة في دولة الإمارات، وتعزِّز تطوير الشبكة الوطنية للسكك الحديدية من خلال الربط بين مدينتي أبوظبي والظنة. pic.twitter.com/Tpl7icaopd — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) November 29, 2023

“An integrated rail network is an essential aspect of infrastructure within major cities and countries across the globe, and Etihad Rail is playing a similarly significant role in the UAE's sustainable development.”

No date has been confirmed for when the UAE's passenger rail service will begin, however, it was announced last year that work was starting on the first passenger station in Fujairah.

Etihad Rail announced in February that its vast freight network was fully operational.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, officially opened the freight line in February.

It consists of a fleet of 38 locomotives and more than 1,000 wagons.

The rail network stretches about 900km across the country – extending as far as Oman – and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 21 per cent.

Also present at the signing of the agreement was Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate – who also serves as managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

Read More Etihad Rail's first Emirati female train driver shares passenger line dream

“This partnership with Etihad Rail underscores Adnoc's commitment to supporting sustainable transportation solutions and infrastructure development projects in the UAE.

“It also highlights Adnoc's drive to explore opportunities to strengthen partnerships and implement solutions and technologies that accelerate efforts to reduce emissions as we work towards our net-zero [target] by 2045.”

The partnership will allow Adnoc employees to travel between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah once it becomes operational.

It is also expected to pave the way for new arrangements between other companies and Etihad Rail.

Etihad rail in numbers - in pictures