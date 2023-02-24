Etihad Rail's new freight route in numbers

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-rail/">Etihad Rail</a> project has taken a step forward after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/23/etihad-rail-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-launches-freight-operations-across-uae/">announced</a> the freight part of the UAE-wide network is operational. While a freight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/01/21/abu-dhabi-to-dubai-railway-what-is-it-like-to-ride-on-the-line/" target="_blank">service</a> linking gasfields in Shah and Habshan to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/adnoc-puts-ruwais-at-the-heart-of-plans-for-uae-s-future-beyond-oil-1.729769">Ruwais</a> opened in 2016, the new freight route will connect four major ports and seven logistics centres across the country. The new freight service will feature 38 locomotives (engines) and more than 1,000 wagons capable of transporting all types of goods from shipping containers to industrial goods, the state news agency <i>Wam</i> reported. The freight trains will run up to 120kph and each locomotive operates with a power of 4,500 horsepower and has been designed to withstand the geographical nature, climatic conditions and high temperatures in the region. The network will contribute to supporting the UAE economy to a value of Dh200 billion and save Dh8 billion in road maintenance costs. The network’s tourism benefits are estimated at Dh23 billion. The project also aims to reduce carbon emissions in the road transport sector by 21 per cent by 2050, boosting the country's efforts to become net zero - not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere - by that year. Etihad Rail has also announced a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/20/first-glimpse-of-etihad-rail-passenger-trains-for-abu-dhabi-to-dubai/" target="_blank">passenger service</a> that will link the country's major urban centres. A date for the launch of this service has not been announced yet. The UAE to Oman passenger and freight route, part of the UAE-Oman railway network, aims to bolster trade and tourism opportunities between the Gulf neighbours and the rest of the region. It is not yet clear when the Oman project will be completed.