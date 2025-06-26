How Dubai's 20-minute city ambitions are becoming reality

Dubai’s 20-minute city ambitions are a “reality in the making” as the Metro expansion, alongside the promotion of walking, cycling and greener spaces help to change perceptions of urban life, experts say.

The UAE can also learn from older cities' mistakes by dispensing with legacy systems to reimagine a new world.

The topic was in sharp focus at the Mobility Live Middle East and Middle East Rail conferences which took place side by side on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dubai.

While the 20-minute city concept is not new – European cities have been built based on people being close to services – the term has been coined for a new generation of urban planning. It is typically used to refer to having key daily needs – work, services, schools and shops – within a 20-minute radius and accessible without having to use a car.

Martin Tillman, a founder of transport consultancy TMP Consult, said the shorter these distances are, the better in the Gulf summer, and the move towards this in Dubai is a “reality in the making”.

“You've got a huge part of the population that needs to walk or cycle to get around the cities and they don't have the luxury of having an air-conditioned environment. Not everyone can afford a taxi,” he said. “We can make it more comfortable with shading and misting and other features.”

Closer look at Dubai Metro's Blue Line expansion

Sources of inspiration

High-density developments are important in this regard. Cities such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia use them effectively and incorporate public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure.

Gulf cities can look to these for inspiration, and Dubai’s Sustainable City, with its car-free streets, emphasis on sustainable transport and access to shops, reflects some of the components of the 20-minute city. Expo City Dubai, with its focus on cyclists and pedestrians, is another example.

Dubai's 2040 urban master plan incorporates the concept and a 20-minute model city being built in Al Barsha 2. Dubai is also set to transform into a more pedestrian-friendly city with more than 3,000km of new walkways in plans announced in December.

A larger challenge for planners is to incorporate schools and workplaces, and this is where high density also plays a role in the 20-minute city.

“The lower the density, the harder that process is to put in place,” said Mr Tillman, referring to how people drive to schools and workplaces if they are farther away. “The higher the density, the easier it is to put in. Here, people like big, separate low-density residential developments but we're slowly moving away from that.”

Mr Tillman said the weather is another reason to build higher-density developments. “We try to make sure that those distances that need to be covered are climate-sensitive … to make it possible for people to walk, cycle and use sustainable transport for as long as possible.”

He said many new developments are trying to include sustainable elements.

Richard van den Dool, vice president of charge at Enrx, a green technology company based in Denmark, said his vision is about reclaiming the streets for people rather than cars.

“Cities that do it well make more public transport, reduce parking spots and create greener areas and make it liveable again,” he said. “They want people back living in the city.”

Shaded paths at Expo City Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Impact of public transport

Dubai's roads are still often congested amid a continued population expansion and the car's continuing allure. That is where better public transport comes in.

Dubai’s huge expansion of the Metro, the revamped and extended bus network and the UAE’s forthcoming Etihad Rail passenger service could have a huge impact, creating developments around stations, cutting congestion and boosting the 20-minute city push.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will connect major existing and new residential districts, while an Etihad Rail station is being built at the heart of the Jumeirah Golf Estates expansion.

“We have a golden opportunity to intensify development around new stations,” said Mr Tillman.

“The key here is to make sure that Etihad Rail is not a standalone train system and Dubai Metro is not a standalone. We must make sure these are integrated.”

Mr van den Dool, whose company works in inductive heating, charging and power transfer, said his vision was one of mobility where electrified cars, scooters or buses can be charged using infrastructure built into clutter-free streets.

“How would it look if all those cars needed to have a cable? It will be a spider web of poles and cables,” he said.

Instead, his company’s technology is already used in Europe to charge buses on wireless inductive plates at bus stops, for example, removing the need for fixed-point charging. He said it is feasible for an entire city’s bus network to run on such a system.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has also tested wireless charging of electric vehicles and buses.

Mr van den Dool said Dubai and the UAE had an opportunity to learn from legacy cities and not repeat the mistakes older cities made.

“They can be the showcase for the rest of the world,” he said. “Call it the 15 or 20-minute city or whatever … it's about where we want to be in 10 years from now.”

RESULTS 5pm: Sweihan – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m

Winner: Shamakh, Fernando Jara (jockey), Jean-Claude Picout (trainer) 5.30pm: Al Shamkha – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Daad, Dane O’Neill, Jaber Bittar 6pm: Shakbout City – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: AF Ghayyar, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Gold Silver, Sandro Paiva, Ibrahim Aseel 7pm: Masdar City – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Khalifa City – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Ranchero, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Scores: Day 4 England 290 & 346

Sri Lanka 336 & 226-7 (target 301) Sri Lanka require another 75 runs with three wickets remaining

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier, in Bangkok UAE fixtures Mon Nov 20, v China; Tue Nov 21, v Thailand; Thu Nov 23, v Nepal; Fri Nov 24, v Hong Kong; Sun Nov 26, v Malaysia; Mon Nov 27, Final (The winners will progress to the Global Qualifier)

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre Power: 325hp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh189,700 On sale: now

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.