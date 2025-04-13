The Sustainable City 2.0 will set new standards for urban planning, the developer says. Photo: SEE Holding
A city that thinks for you: inside the AI-powered future of Dubai's Sustainable City 2.0

New Dubai development will launch within two years and house 20,000 people

Rachel Kelly
April 13, 2025