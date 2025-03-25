Sustainable communities are exactly what the planet needs

Earlier this year, when President Sheikh Mohamed announced 2025 as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/" target="_blank">Year of Community</a> in the UAE, he introduced the “Hand in Hand” initiative, to foster a united and empowered community. This vision demonstrated the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering a united, empowered society. The Year of Community is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of society through its focus on social cohesion, cultural preservation and developing inclusive spaces for collaboration and shared experiences. At the heart of this vision is active citizen engagement. All UAE residents are invited to participate in volunteering, community-led initiatives and sustainability efforts, ensuring that progress is not just government led but shared by all. There is no doubt this initiative will drive transformative changes throughout communities. We look forward to the collaborative opportunities it presents for all stakeholders in the country. By embracing collaborative urban development, the UAE is setting a blueprint for how sustainability and social well-being can go hand in hand. The relationship between environmental sustainability and social well-being is fundamental to creating thriving communities. The UAE has demonstrated how sustainable development and community building can work in harmony to create a lasting positive impact. The basis of sustainable development is the nexus between water, food and energy. It takes about <a href="https://www.unwater.org/water-facts/water-food-and-energy" target="_blank"><u>2,000-5,000 litres</u></a> of water to produce a person’s daily food, and a 50 per cent increase in food demand is expected by 2050. As demand for all three resources increases rapidly amid urbanisation, economic growth and rising populations, it is crucial to ensure the integrated and sustainable management of water, food, and energy to balance the needs of people, nature and the economy. At Sharjah Sustainable City, this connection is evident in every aspect of design and operations. The development's integrated approach demonstrates how sustainable practices can bring communities together while preserving natural resources for future generations. Through the city’s innovative community programmes, we are fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. These programmes not only promote sustainable food production but also create spaces for neighbours to connect and collaborate. Regular health awareness sessions focus on the benefits of sustainable living, combining physical well-being with environmental consciousness. Our resident engagement initiatives include workshops on waste segregation and recycling, where families learn about responsible waste management. As a sustainable development, we are also building community resilience. Our biodomes with vertical farms that produce chemical-free vegetables and community farming projects where residents can learn about sustainable agriculture while working together. The energy-efficient design of our homes and community facilities has created a shared sense of purpose among residents, who take pride in their reduced environmental footprint. These initiatives align with vision of “Hand in Hand”, demonstrating how sustainable living can strengthen social bonds. When communities collaborate to address environmental challenges, they build lasting connections that extend beyond mere neighbourly relations. Our approach to community building through sustainability directly supports the UAE's broader goals for community development and environmental stewardship. Our commitment to sustainable community development strongly resonates with the national priorities outlined in the Year of Community initiative, particularly in developing skills, nurturing talents and fostering innovation. Through our various programmes and facilities, we are creating an environment where sustainability and community spirit flourish, setting a benchmark for future developments across the UAE and beyond. Today, we face a clear choice: we can continue building developments that increase pressure on the water-food-energy nexus and contribute to the climate crisis, or we can embrace the model of sustainable communities that offers a path forward. Developed on a resilient, people-centred housing model, sustainable communities are exactly what the planet needs. At Sharjah Sustainable City, our community of over 600 households has reduced water consumption by 50 per cent through innovative recycling. Our smart homes, equipped with solar panels and energy-efficient appliances, significantly reduce electricity consumption. We treat 100 per cent of wastewater for landscape irrigation and have achieved high recycling rates. While these are environmental achievements, they are also economic wins as residents see significant reductions in their utility bills. We have reduced energy consumption, improved waste management, and enhanced water recycling, supporting local and global sustainability efforts. Sustainable communities help people to care for and connect with nature and each other. They promote a gentler way of life, in harmony with the seasons and the earth. More than an environmental imperative, this is a vision of how we can all live better.