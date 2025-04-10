UAE to address critical environmental challenges at IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

An international conservation event in Abu Dhabi is set to focus on boosting environmental action and ways to change economies to support nature. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2023/06/02/abu-dhabi-wins-bid-to-host-global-conservation-congress/" target="_blank">International Union for Conservation of Nature</a> World Conservation Congress 2025, taking place from October 9 to 15 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is expected to draw more than 10,000 participants from 160 countries. It comes with only five years remaining until the 2030 deadline for the Paris Agreement, a key part of which is to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Abu Dhabi's hosting of the event “underscores the UAE’s role as a driving force in global efforts to protect the environment and preserve nature”, said Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. The event is not just an opportunity for discussion; it is a critical forum where tangible solutions for global environmental challenges are shaped. Key topics will include: <b>Scaling up conservation efforts to address the global biodiversity crisis</b> Conservation leaders are calling for a major shift in global biodiversity efforts, emphasising the need to scale up climate-resilient solutions at every level of government. By combining scientific advancements with traditional knowledge and empowering local communities, there is growing momentum to secure biodiversity in the face of climate change and other environmental threats. <b>Reducing climate overshoot risks</b> Experts warn that without urgent action to reduce emissions and implement long-term adaptation strategies, the ability of nature-based solutions like reforestation and wetland restoration to mitigate climate impacts will diminish. While these solutions remain vital, a more diverse and innovative approach is needed to protect biodiversity and support vulnerable communities as climate risks intensify. The UAE’s hosting of the congress is a testament to its role as a key player in global environmental issues. President Sheikh Mohamed has lent his patronage to the congress, a clear indication of the nation’s dedication to advancing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/03/28/uae-cabinet-plans-to-double-re-exports-and-host-global-conservation-event/" target="_blank">environmental protection</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/02/28/countries-seal-critical-200-billion-deal-to-save-nature/" target="_blank">biodiversity conservation</a> as central elements of its vision for a sustainable future. This event is especially significant for the Gulf region, where issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/29/economic-cost-of-desertification-laid-bare-as-cop16-talks-to-begin-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">desertification </a>have become increasingly important. The UAE’s hosting of the event reflects its significant progress in conservation efforts and its readiness to play a leading role in fostering international co-operation to protect the environment. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/09/08/uaes-razan-al-mubarak-appointed-to-global-conservation-body/" target="_blank">Razan Al Mubarak</a>, president of IUCN and managing director of EAD, said that the congress will be “a defining moment to build on that momentum, bringing together the world’s leading voices in conservation to accelerate nature-based solutions, strengthen biodiversity and enhance resilience”. “The UAE’s role in shaping global environmental action continues to grow, and Abu Dhabi will provide a critical platform to forge the partnerships and commitments needed to secure a more sustainable future,” she said. The UAE’s role as a host is a reflection of its broader environmental strategy, which emphasises not only national sustainability but also regional and global collaboration. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, alongside the EAD, played a crucial role in the bid to host the congress. The ministry is already driving several key initiatives focused on biodiversity conservation, climate action and sustainability, and will take an active role in shaping the discussions at the congress. Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the ministry will play an active role in the congress, “driving forward the UAE's commitment to climate action and environmental sustainability, thereby shaping the future of our planet”. “Protecting our natural ecosystems – both on land and at sea – is of utmost importance to the UAE,” she said. As the global community grapples with escalating environmental crises, the event could serve as a critical turning point for international co-operation. The congress is held every four years, bringing together governments, NGOs, indigenous people, businesses and scientists to chart the course for conservation and sustainable development. It comes with global biodiversity at risk and climate change intensifying, aiming to offer a moment for reflection, collaboration and action. “Our planet is at a crossroads and facing unprecedented challenges,” said Dr Grethel Aguilar, director general of the IUCN. “In this critical moment, the congress will allow IUCN and the global community to come together to make a real impact and work towards our shared goal of protecting this precious planet that provides for us.”