UAE's Razan Al Mubarak appointed to global conservation body

An Emirati official has been appointed to lead the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – a major global environmental organisation.

Razan Al Mubarak was elected president on Wednesday at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France, after a two-year international election campaign.

The highly respected conservationist is managing director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, and managing director of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

Quote I am truly honoured to have been elected, especially in this critical moment when we need to elevate nature conservation to the forefront of the global sustainability agenda Razan Al Mubarak

Ms Al Mubarak is only the second woman elected to lead the organisation in its 72-year history and is the first president from the Arab region since 1978.

“I am truly honoured to have been elected as the 15th president of the IUCN, especially in this critical moment when we need to elevate nature conservation to the forefront of the global sustainability agenda," Ms Al Mubarak said.

"I am grateful to the UAE leadership and its institutions for their support, trust, confidence, and their belief not only in me but in the importance of elevating the issue of nature conservation globally."

Razan Al Mubarak tagging an endangered green turtle for release off Bu Tinah Island in the UAE. Photo: MBZ Fund Relief Grants

She will succeed Zhang Zinsheng of China and serve a four-year term.

IUCN is a major global environmental organisation, with 1,400 members representing 150 countries. It has special status as a permanent observer member at the UN General Assembly.

It is best known publicly for maintaining the Red List of Threatened Species.

"I am truly honoured to pay homage to a conservation journey commenced by our forefathers and foremothers, led by our founder, the late Sheikh Zayed and institutionalised by so many organisations in the UAE which have continued to nurture and embrace this rich legacy of nature and its conservation," she said.

Youngest person to run an Abu Dhabi government agency

Ms Al Mubarak began her career in conservation in 2001 when she helped to establish Emirates Nature WWF, an NGO associated with the World Wildlife Fund.

At EN-WWF, she led initiatives to protect the UAE’s coral, conducted research leading to the establishment of the UAE’s first mountain national park, and created the framework to protect nesting and migrating sea turtles.

In 2010, Ms Al Mubarak became the youngest person to lead an Abu Dhabi government entity with her appointment as secretary general of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), where she serves on the board as managing director.

The EAD, where she leads a government agency of more than 1,000 employees, was instrumental in the successful reintroductions of the Arabian oryx in UAE and the scimitar-horned oryx in Chad.

Mohamed Al Bowardi, vice-chairman of EAD and deputy chairman of the MBZ Fund, said: "Thanks to her passionate, innovative, and decisive leadership, the MBZ Fund has become a global model, showing the world that small but focused interventions on the ground can make a big difference in saving species."













Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

