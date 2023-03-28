UAE Cabinet plans to double re-exports and host global conservation event

The UAE is set to host the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress in 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, hosted a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan on Tuesday, where he approved plans to host the event.

He said the event will be attended by 10,000 environmental experts and specialists from 160 countries.

“The UAE's economic journey will remain sustainable, preserve the environment and protect resources for future generations,” he said.

The UAE's Razan Al Mubarak is the current president of the ICUN, which is a major global environmental organisation with 1,400 members representing 150 countries. It has a special status as a permanent observer member of the UN General Assembly.

It is best known publicly for maintaining the Red List of Threatened Species.

Ms Al Mubarak, a respected conservationist, is managing director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and managing director of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

She was elected president in 2021, becoming only the second woman to lead the organisation in its 72-year history.

Plan to increase trade

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan on March 28.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet also approved 24 national initiatives aimed at doubling re-exports from the UAE over the next seven years by using the country's network of 50 commercial offices around the world.

Latest data figures show UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached a record Dh2.23 trillion ($607.1 billion) last year, as the Arab world’s second-largest economy accelerated its efforts to reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons and boosts global economic partnerships.

Last year, re-exports reached 27.5 per cent of total non-oil trade, up from 26.9 per cent in 2015.

The UAE’s top commodities for re-export in 2022 included smartphones, diamonds, automotive parts and jewellery and gemstones.

The Cabinet meeting also reviewed the results of the work of the Supreme Committee for Free Trade Negotiations. Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has signed comprehensive economic partnership agreements with four countries and is “currently negotiating with many others”.

“We are starting to see the impact of the agreements on the country's foreign trade figures,” he said. He predicted that 2023 “will be the strongest economic year for the country in its history, God willing”.

The Cabinet meeting also “reviewed more than 19 initiatives aimed at making the country the capital of global talent”, Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

He said the UAE is second in the world in the index of senior specialised managers. The goal is to transfer the best experiences and refine our Emirati graduates “to be global in thinking”, he added.