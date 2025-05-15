Etihad Rail passenger service set to launch in 2026

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-rail/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-rail/">Etihad Rail's</a> much-anticipated passenger train service is set to launch next year, marking a significant step forward for the country's landmark infrastructure project. In a post on X, Etihad Rail said the line will start operations in 2026. This was confirmed on Thursday by a media relations group working for Etihad Rail. It is the news people across the country have been waiting for since plans for the passenger line were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/11/29/etihad-rail-passenger/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/11/29/etihad-rail-passenger/">unveiled in 2021</a>. The development was first revealed in message on X on May 9 that detailed a meeting between Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and a delegation from Etihad Rail. Progress made on construction and future plans were discussed at the meeting. "During the meeting, we briefed His Highness on the latest developments of the UAE National Railway Network and the passenger train service, which is set to launch in 2026," the post read. It was later confirmed by an Etihad Rail media relations agency that the 2026 date is correct. Etihad Rail in January said the first four passenger stations on the UAE-wide line would be in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/" target="_blank" rel="">Sharjah</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/fujairah/" target="_blank" rel="">Fujairah</a>. The stations in Sharjah and Fujairah had been announced previously. The station in Fujairah is in the Sakamkam area and the one in Sharjah close to the airport and University City. While the precise Dubai and Abu Dhabi sites have yet to be revealed, it is believed the Dubai station will be near Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate developers, on Wednesday announced the next phase of the Jumeirah Golf Estates development and said the station was being built within it. All planned stations are expected to integrate with existing public transport. It was previously announced that passenger trains are set to travel at 200kph carrying up to 400 passengers. Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take about 57 minutes, while a journey from the capital to Fujairah will take 105 minutes. Separately, Etihad Rail in January announced plans for an electrified <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/01/27/high-speed-rail-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/01/27/high-speed-rail-uae/">high-speed</a> passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai with its own set of stations. Construction has yet to start and a date for the launch of services has yet to revealed. It is also yet to be disclosed how or where the high-speed track might integrate with the regular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/11/29/etihad-rail-passenger/" target="_blank" rel="">Etihad Rail</a> line. Work on Etihad Rail began in 2009. Since 2016, two tracks spanning 264km have been in operation – with trains transporting granulated sulphur from gas fields in Shah and Habshan to an export point in Ruwais. Every day, two trains run across the country, capable of carrying up to 22,000 tonnes of sulphur. Each can pull up to 110 wagons. When complete, the network will connect the seven emirates to the five neighbouring GCC states. The line will ultimately link the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuwaifat, through Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port. A railway <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/10/uae-oman-rail-project/" target="_blank" rel="">connecting the UAE with Oman</a> is also planned.