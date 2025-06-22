Major expansion plan for Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station unveiled

Transport authorities on Sunday launched a major expansion project for the Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station that will increase capacity by more than 5,000 passengers an hour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has joined forces with leading UAE developer Emaar Properties to carry out the large-scale upgrade, to help keep pace with surging passenger numbers amid Dubai's continuing population boom.

The number of journeys made at the station – which connects travellers to two popular tourist attractions in Dubai's biggest shopping centre and the world's tallest building – soared from six million in 2013 to more than 10.5 million last year.

The scheme will expand the station from 6,700 to 8,500 square metres and enable it to accommodate 12,318 passengers an hour, up from 7,244.

The wide-ranging project will feature improvements to entrances and pedestrian bridges to boost access, extending concourse and platform areas, additional escalators and elevators, and separating entry and exit gates to ease passenger movement. The number of fare gates will increase, with more commercial spaces integrated to raise revenue.

On track for growth

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dubai Metro Blue Line. Wam Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the Blue Line's first station would be an 'architectural icon'. Wam The Blue Line will extend 30km, bringing the total length of Dubai's railways to 131km and 78 stations. Wam The Blue Line is set to transform the north-east of Dubai. Wam Emaar Properties Station, which will be the highest metro station in the world. Photo: Dubai Media Office The Blue Line project. Photo: Dubai Media Office Emaar Properties Station. Photo: Dubai Media Office The expansion is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has easier commuting among its top priorities. Wam

The move comes as ambitious plans to expand the Dubai Metro network gather pace.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced this month that work was under way on the emirate's flagship Blue Line project.

The public transport master plan is set to transform the north-east of the city, easing traffic congestion and establishing a direct link with Dubai International Airport.

The Dh18 billion ($5.17 billion) project – which is to open in 2029 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Dubai Metro's launch – will include 14 new stations and add 30km to the Metro network, with 15.5km underground.

The expansion is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has easier commuting among its top priorities, to cater for a fast-growing population.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions of Dubai – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

When completed, the Metro network will be 131km long and encompass 78 stations served by 168 trains. The number of Dubai Metro passengers is expected to exceed 300 million in 2026 and reach 320 million by 2031, Dubai Media Office has reported.

Bolstering Dubai's public transport network is viewed as crucial to efforts to address traffic congestion as the emirate's population increases at a rapid pace.

Dubai's population stood at 3.962 million as of Sunday, up from 3.754 million on the corresponding date in 2024.

