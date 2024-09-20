Apple fan flies from Egypt to be among first to grab iPhone16 at Dubai Mall

Hundreds of shoppers headed to Dubai Mall on Friday morning to be among the first to get their hands on the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/iphone-16-in-uae-all-you-need-to-know-about-apples-new-flagships/" target="_blank"> iPhone16</a>. Unlike previous years, Apple fans were not allowed to camp outside the stores ahead of the big launch, and only those with online reservations, with specific pickup times, were allowed access. They were even limited to two purchases per Apple ID. Egyptian Ahmed Hamdy flew to Dubai to get his hands on an iPhone16 Pro Max. “I reserved the phone online and came to Dubai Mall on Thursday night to get a spot in the queue, but I was told by the Apple store guys that there will be no queues and to come back before 8am today," he told <i>The National</i>. The diehard iPhone fan was too excited to go back, so stayed near the Dubai Mall and got in at 6am. He "likes to get a new iPhone every year". Apple introduced the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max at an unveiling event earlier this month, giving fans an early peek as to what features would be included in the new models. The tech giant began accepting orders for the iPhones on Friday, with the new products available one week later. Turkish national Berk Senay and his sister flew to Dubai for a day on Friday to buy the iPhone Pro Max 16. “I headed to the Dubai Mall from the airport,” Mr Senay told <i>The National</i>. The 27-year-old claimed he is a “loyal iPhone” user and “likes to change my phone every year”. An ex-Dubai resident, Mr Senay was also among the first who bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. Mr Senay, who will fly back to Istanbul tonight, said it's "a nice feeling to know that you are the first in Turkey to have the new iPhone". The UAE will again be one of the first countries where the new devices will be available. Fifty-eight countries are on the list, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US. The demand for the latest iteration of the phone was a little different than last year, however, when throngs of people arrived the night before in the hope it would get them a place near the front of the queue. Extra security and safety measures were put in place to control the crowds. When <i>The National</i> paid a visit to the store in Dubai Mall on Thursday evening, a few onlookers were wondering what the fuss was about, with staff and mall security not expecting queues overnight. The base 6.1-inch iPhone 16 is Dh3,399, Dh3,799 and Dh4,649 for the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, respectively, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus is Dh3,799, Dh4,199 and Dh5,049. The iPhone 16 Pro will be Dh4,299, Dh4,699, Dh5,549 and Dh6,399 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants, respectively. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is Dh5,099, Dh5,949 and Dh6,799 for the last three storage options (Apple removed the 128GB version last year). In its accessories segment, the company introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, with the 42mm aluminium version of Watch Series 10 retailing at Dh1,599 for the GPS model and Dh1,999 for GPS and mobile. Its 46mm alternative is Dh1,719 and Dh2,119, respectively. Meanwhile, its titanium version comes only in a GPS-and-mobile configuration. Its 42mm model comes with a sport band for Dh2,799, while the option with the Milanese loop is Dh2,999. The 46mm titanium version is Dh2,999 and Dh3,199, respectively. Apple also introduced the AirPods 4, which comes in two variants: a base model at Dh549 and a new version with active noise cancelling at Dh749. It now also uses a USB-C port.