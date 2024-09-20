Apple fans were not allowed to queue up outside the store in Dubai Mall without online reservations. Photo: Ali Al Shouk
Apple fans were not allowed to queue up outside the store in Dubai Mall without online reservations. Photo: Ali Al Shouk

Apple fan flies from Egypt to be among first to grab iPhone16 at Dubai Mall

Unlike previous years, only those with online reservations were allowed access to the Apple store

Ali Al Shouk
Dubai

September 20, 2024