iPhone 16 in UAE: All you need to know about Apple's new flagships

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/08/live-iphone-16-apple-event/" target="_blank">Apple has just unveiled its latest iPhone 16 line-up</a> and, as expected, tradition held for the expected date of their retail release. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-formally-joins-generative-ai-race-with-iphone-16-series-and-promises-more-to-come/" target="_blank">the It's Glowtime special event</a> in Cupertino, California, on Monday, Apple maintained its pricing despite adding new innovations – a strategy it has used in recent years as it seeks to keep its customer base and lure new users into its fold. The UAE will again be one of the first countries in which the new devices will be made available. Fifty-eight countries are on the list, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US. The base 6.1-inch iPhone 16 will be priced at Dh3,399, Dh3,799 and Dh4,649 for the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, respectively, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus will retail at Dh3,799, Dh4,199 and Dh5,049. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro will have priced tags of Dh4,299, Dh4,699, Dh5,549 and Dh6,399 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants, respectively. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max will retail at Dh5,099, Dh5,949 and Dh6,799 for the last three storage options (Apple removed the 128GB version last year). For easy reference, here's a table of the new iPhones' specifications, in a nutshell and according to Apple: Apple will begin accepting orders for the new iPhones on Friday. They will be available from the following Friday. In its accessories segment, the company introduced Apple Watch Series 10, which it said is its thinnest and lightest by far. The new Watch comes on a special day: Monday marks <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-watchs-10th-birthday-timed-perfectly-for-another-tech-disruption/" target="_blank">the 10th anniversary of the original Watch's unveiling in 2014</a>. The 42mm aluminium version of Watch Series 10 is priced at Dh1,599 for the GPS model and Dh1,999 for GPS and mobile. Its 46mm alternative is at Dh1,719 and Dh2,119, respectively. Meanwhile, its titanium version comes only in a GPS-and-mobile configuration. Its 42mm model that comes with a sport band is priced at Dh2,799, while the option with the milanese loop is at Dh2,999. The 46mm titanium version, on the other hand will sell for Dh2,999 and Dh3,199, respectively. Apple also announced a minor update to its Watch Ultra 2 – it now comes in a satin-black finish. It is priced at Dh3,199 for the model with the trail loop or ocean band, while the option with the titanium milanese loop comes in at Dh3,599. For audio, Apple introduced the AirPods 4, which come in two variants: a base model at Dh549 and a new version with active noise cancelling at Dh749. It now also uses a USB-C port. The AirPods Pro 2, which were updated with new features, most notably one that acts as a hearing aid, is priced at Dh949. The high-end AirPods Max, on the other hand, now have new colours and are priced at Dh2,099. The new Watches and AirPods are already available for orders and they will also go on sale on September 20.