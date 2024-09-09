Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, unveils the latest iPhone in Cupertino, California, on Monday. Bloomberg
Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, unveils the latest iPhone in Cupertino, California, on Monday. Bloomberg

Future

Technology

Apple joins generative AI race with iPhone 16 series and promises more to come

The tech giant looks to the technology to drive flagship sales

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral
Cupertino, California

September 09, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat