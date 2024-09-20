iPhone 16: UAE Pro and Pro Max price, features and specs as Apple flagship goes on sale

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/08/live-iphone-16-apple-event/" target="_blank">Nearly two weeks after Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 16 line-up</a>, they're finally ready to roll out, with the usual expected throng of customers waiting outside Apple Stores in the UAE. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-formally-joins-generative-ai-race-with-iphone-16-series-and-promises-more-to-come/" target="_blank"> It's Glowtime event</a> in Cupertino, California, on September 9, then began accepting orders on September 13. So far, the new devices are perform well, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/18/iphone-16-review-camera-control-is-a-nice-touch-but-we-are-really-waiting-for-apple-intelligence/" target="_blank">as <i>The National</i> found out in its review</a> – though Apple Intelligence, the devices' biggest magnet, won't be available until next month. Apple also maintained its pricing despite adding innovations – a strategy it has used in recent years as it seeks to keep its customer base and lure new users. The UAE is again one of the first countries where the new devices has been made available. Fifty-eight countries are on the list, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US. The base 6.1-inch iPhone 16 is Dh3,399, Dh3,799 and Dh4,649 for the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, respectively, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus is Dh3,799, Dh4,199 and Dh5,049. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro will be Dh4,299, Dh4,699, Dh5,549 and Dh6,399 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants, respectively. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is Dh5,099, Dh5,949 and Dh6,799 for the last three storage options (Apple removed the 128GB version last year). If you weren't able to wake up early and join the queues today, don't feel the need to physically get one, or aren't in a rush to get a new iPhone, you can still do it online. Apple, other major UAE retailers, and telecom companies e& and du are accepting online orders, but you'll have to wait for up to six weeks, depending on where you order. Apple's online store currently offers the quickest delivery time of three weeks. Here's how the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus compare to its predecessors: And here's how the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max stack up against last year's counterparts: A number of key points here: the availability of the Action button across all devices (it was exclusive to the Pro models last year), the addition of the Camera Control button and the boost in photography features on all models, especially on the Pros. There's also a notable bump in battery life. In its accessories segment, the company introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, which it said is its thinnest and lightest to date. The new device was launched on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-watchs-10th-birthday-timed-perfectly-for-another-tech-disruption/" target="_blank">the 10th anniversary of the original Watch's unveiling in 2014</a>. The 42mm aluminium version of Watch Series 10 is Dh1,599 for the GPS model and Dh1,999 for GPS and mobile. Its 46mm alternative is Dh1,719 and Dh2,119, respectively. Meanwhile, its titanium version comes only in a GPS-and-mobile configuration. Its 42mm model comes with a sport band for Dh2,799, while the option with the Milanese loop is Dh2,999. The 46mm titanium version is Dh2,999 and Dh3,199, respectively. Apple also announced a minor update to its Watch Ultra 2 – it now comes in a satin-black finish for Dh3,199 for the model with the trail loop or ocean band, while the option with the titanium Milanese loop is Dh3,599. Apple also introduced the AirPods 4, which comes in two variants: a base model at Dh549 and a new version with active noise cancelling at Dh749. It now also uses a USB-C port. The AirPods Pro 2 were updated with new features, most notably one that acts as a hearing aid, for Dh949. The high-end AirPods Max, on the other hand, now has new colours and a USB-C port, for Dh2,099. The new Watches and AirPods are available for orders and will also go on sale on September 20.