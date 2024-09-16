iOS 18 release: Key features and UAE availability of Apple iPhone 16's AI-powered system

The latest iteration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/08/live-iphone-16-apple-event/" target="_blank">Apple's smartphone</a> mobile operating system, iOS 18, to be released on Monday, features a host of new features, with Apple Intelligence the highlight. The software was first introduced at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/06/10/wwdc-2024-apple-unveils-generative-ai-technology-and-partnership-with-openai/" target="_blank">June's Worldwide Developers Conference</a> and was formalised at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-formally-joins-generative-ai-race-with-iphone-16-series-and-promises-more-to-come/" target="_blank">last week's iPhone 16 launch</a> in Cupertino, California. We take a look at the key features of iOS 18, which will be rolled out globally. Apple chief executive Tim Cook hyped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/10/iphone-16-launch-key-takeaways-will-apple-intelligence-prove-to-be-a-hit/" target="_blank">Apple Intelligence</a> at a special event the company called It's Glowtime by saying that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-formally-joins-generative-ai-race-with-iphone-16-series-and-promises-more-to-come/" target="_blank">the iPhone 16 was developed “from the ground up”</a> just for it. Apple Intelligence will help users with productivity, activity and creativity, using machine learning built into the devices. The features include Writing Tools that let you rewrite and proofread content, and summarise messages and emails. It will also help prioritise notifications to bring the most relevant ones to the top. Using record on Notes or while on a call will also generate a summary of what has been recorded. Smart Reply in emails helps quickly create a draft with all the important details based on what you are responding to. Image generation is also available. For example, Image Wand can transform rough sketches into artwork that complements what you're writing or sketching, or notes you've jotted down. Siri, meanwhile, is more accurate; even if you change your mind while you speak to it, Apple's digital assistant will still be able to provide the results you seek. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been integrated into Siri and Writing Tools. “Siri can tap into ChatGPT for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents,” Apple said. Original content can also be created in Writing Tools. Apple Intelligence is the underlying engine for all of the new tricks on iOS 18. Over on Photos, one of the most used apps on the iPhone, iOS 18 will now allow you to browse by helpful topics as it now automatically organises the media library by theme. Collections can also be reordered depending on your preferences, so you can easily find images of things such as pets or receipts, even if they have been edited. On Messages, words, phrases and emojis can now be animated in iMessage, many of which are automatically suggested as you type. You can also “tapback” with any emoji or sticker and schedule a message with Send Later. Apple's web browser, Safari, has been given another redesign. The key upgrade is Highlights, which automatically detects relevant information on a page and highlights it while browsing. Among the information it will display are directions and quick links relevant to the topic. Maps now has topographic maps, complete with detailed trail networks and hikes, which you can create on your own. For now, this feature is US-only. Game Mode on iOS 18 minimises background activity to better support high frame rates, which in turn will reduce the stress on the iPhone, particularly helpful for graphics-intensive games that keep you occupied for hours. It also reduces audio latency with AirPods and increases the responsiveness of wirelessly-connected game controllers. Speaking of AirPods, Apple's audio device has now been configured to be more immersive while gaming, similar to how it works with music and movies. Also introduced is Voice Isolation, which allows clarity in noisy or windy conditions. More privacy and security measures have been introduced on iOS 18, including allowing you to decide which contacts you want to share with an app. Apple has also said that the security on pairing Bluetooth devices has been improved. The new iOS 18 will also allow you to customise how your iPhone's interface looks. You'll be able to use a new “dark look” for app icons and widgets, and even tint them with any colour you prefer, and make them bigger. The Control Centre, which you can draw down by swiping from the top-right corner (on an iPhone with the Dynamic Island), has also been redesigned, with new grouped controls, the ability to add more and resize them. Here's the big caveat: Apple Intelligence will only be available in its beta version later this year, and initially in US English, with a number of features and additional languages coming next year. Aside from the iPhone 16 line-up, it will also be available on the iPhone 15 Pro models, and iPads and Macs that run on Apple's M chip. This means that if you're using an iPhone 14 or below and want to use Apple Intelligence, you need to upgrade. As for iOS 18, it will be compatible with seven generations of iPhones – those released from 2018, or from the XS and XR devices, including the second-generation SE.