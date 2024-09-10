Future

Technology

iPhone 16 launch key takeaways: Will Apple Intelligence prove to be a hit?

Some analysts sceptical as tech giant pins hopes on sales turnaround

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral
Cupertino, California

September 10, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat