Why Harrods is betting on the Middle East as the next luxury powerhouse

Harrods, London’s most famous department store, is more than just a place to shop. Since opening in Knightsbridge in 1849, it has carved out a reputation for offering the well-heeled everything they need, to become a global leader with a rich heritage and knowledge base that few can rival. It has long been on UAE shoppers' lists of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/04/17/mall-of-the-emirates-uniqlo-harrods-target-stores/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/04/17/mall-of-the-emirates-uniqlo-harrods-target-stores/">most-wanted brands</a> to open in the country. As the world evolves, so does Harrods, expanding beyond retail to position itself as a hub of expertise and a cradle for the next generation of talent in the luxury sector. In the Middle East, this vision takes shape through Harrods Hive, a recurring series of talks and discussions in Dubai and Riyadh. Framed as explorations of key facets of the luxury industry, these gatherings aim to cultivate a community of like-minded creatives, entrepreneurs and innovators in the region. On May 8, Harrods Hive takes over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/03/31/dubais-al-shindagha-museum-takes-visitors-back-to-where-the-city-was-born/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/03/31/dubais-al-shindagha-museum-takes-visitors-back-to-where-the-city-was-born/">Al Shindagha Museum</a>'s visitor centre in Dubai for its third edition, reinforcing its role as a space for meaningful connection and dialogue. This year’s theme, Value, will invite panellists to explore how luxury is defined not just through products, but through sustainability and the people shaping the industry. Among those taking the stage are jewellery designer Noora Shawqi; Miral Youssef, President of Kering Middle East and Africa; Rania Masri, chief brand and marketing officer at <i>The National'</i>s parent company IMI; Pauline Coquet from Bain & Co; and Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer at the Arab Fashion Council. Also joining the discussion is Catherine Broome, client partner at Dubai’s Pedersen & Partners, who brings more than 15 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and consumer sectors across Europe and the Middle East. Broome spoke to <i>The National</i> about why she sees the UAE playing a pivotal role in the global luxury landscape. “I believe in this region as the future of luxury, and I will definitively say that,” she explains. “Dubai and the wider GCC are shaping the future across all aspects of life. They're not based on historical values so much as shaping the future.” For Broome, the return of Harrods Hive signals more than just another industry event. “Consistency and ongoing commitment to the region, that’s the real game-changer,” she says. “It's very easy to come and do one event, but to continue to come shows this is not something that's going away. This is not a fluctuation in the market, this is the future of the market,” she says. “Having one of the most arguably prominent forces in luxury in the world dedicating their resources and focus to this region is a huge validation,” says Broome of Harrods. “And I believe it's a signal to every single one of the brands that pays attention.” Echoing this sentiment is Emirati entrepreneur and founder of Okta Beauty, Alia Khafajy, another panellist at the upcoming Hive. “It's very important for brands and institutions to create a presence that resonates with the region here.” For Khafajy, the return of the Hive represents a shift, a willingness by a storied institution like Harrods to fully engage with the Middle Eastern consumer. “It’s about finally being seen,” she explains. Too often, she notes, brands have viewed the region primarily through the narrow lens of spending power, without fully understanding its culture or values. “For lack of a better phrase, it sometimes felt like [Arab consumers were seen as] economy-class passengers spending first-class money.” Events like Harrods Hive, she believes, are instrumental in reshaping that narrative. “It’s now about connecting with the client base and understanding how the regional mindset works, what conversations we’re having, and what truly matters to us.” Sarah Myler, Harrods' international business development and communications director, said: “Harrods is thrilled to bring the Hive back to Dubai for a third time.” Ms Myler says the UAE's passion and energy is what makes it so pivotal. Harrods is, she explains, delighted to collaborate with a city that “cultivates innovation, celebrates craftsmanship, and curates a culture focused on shaping the future”. “Regional brands and creators are driving change not just locally, but globally,” Myler adds. “By amplifying distinct voices and sparking bold conversations, we can support emerging talent, strengthen communities and help shape a luxury industry that is more innovative, inclusive, sustainable and critically, more interesting.” Of course the big question is whether customers can look forward to Harrods opening a UAE outpost any time soon. Sadly, it seems we will have to wait a little longer. Myler says there are no plans to open a stand-alone space, but Harrods is considering a different approach. “We see strong potential for deepening our presence in the region through meaningful partnerships,” she explains, to continue delivering luxury in a way that is “locally relevant and globally resonant”.