Harrods, Waterstones and Uniqlo: The stores we would love to see in the new Mall of the Emirates extension

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/04/16/dubais-mall-of-the-emirates-to-undergo-136bn-makeover-to-mark-20th-anniversary/" target="_blank">Mall of the Emirates </a>is getting a Dh5 billion extension that will add another 20,000 square metres of retail space to the already sizeable shopping mall. Home to Harvey Nichols, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/04/10/prada-acquires-versace-deal/" target="_blank">Prada</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/03/11/louis-vuitton-paris-fashion-week-deepika-lisa-felix/" target="_blank">Louis Vuitton</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/12/loro-piana-giraglia-regatta/" target="_blank">Loro Piana</a>, the mall is already famous as being a place to indulge expensive tastes, in between zipping up and down the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/31/working-wonders-ski-dubais-penguin-trainer-on-why-its-her-dream-job/" target="_blank">ski slope</a>. The new plans will include a cultural hub, a fascinating addition that speaks of how malls are more than just shops in the UAE, but also serve as destinations for respite from the summer heat. Building this out, adding to the cinemas, restaurants and cafes already in place, outlines how customers will increasingly look to spend all day at the mall with the family, rather than a couple of hours. Already filled with many of the biggest and best brands in the world, the additional 100 new retail spaces raise hope that some of the omissions are en route. With Harvey Nichols already in situ, is there space for the other British stalwarts such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/07/04/emirati-designer-shatha-essa-harrods-london/" target="_blank">Harrods </a>or Selfridges? The answer is probably yes, as Dubai residents look to shop London without having to leave home. Likewise, those who prefer American department stores would welcome the arrival of New York's Bergdorf Goodman or perhaps, a Nordstrom Rack? Waterstones bookshop is a much-loved British institution, and everyone benefits when more books are available. Given that Dubai Mall has the wonder that is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/abu-dhabi-s-long-awaited-kinokuniya-bookstore-opens-at-the-galleria-mall-1.1016021" target="_blank">Kinokuniya</a>, there is a strong argument that MOE should have its own version, and what better than a Waterstones that is already known for its breadth and depth of books. On the edgier side of fashion, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/london-s-dover-street-market-has-the-cutting-edge-1.519899" target="_blank">Dover Street Market </a>would be a great addition to the UAE fashion scene, as would the Japanese store Hysteric Glamour. With branches already in Hong Kong, London and Paris, Dubai might be the logical next step for this fashion house. Any conversation about Japanese fashion must, of course, include high street brand Uniqlo, which has been a conspicuous absence in the UAE for years. Fingers crossed this is coming too. Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of other names that could round out the retail offering nicely. For those who are into playful fashion and quirky graphics, Lazy Oaf would be a welcome sight, bringing its East London spirit to a new audience. At the opposite end of the style spectrum, TM Lewin would cater to those after sharp tailoring, while John Lewis, the popular British department store, would add some home and lifestyle charm. Primark, of course, continues to be the go-to for affordable fashion, and its arrival in Dubai has long been wished for. Last year it was announced that Primark is coming to the region, with a Kuwait store opening followed by one in Dubai, so perhaps it could be coming to the new mall extension. Shoppers who prefer a treasure hunt might also be hoping for the likes of TJ Maxx (or TK Maxx, depending on which side of the Atlantic you're on), HomeGoods and Marshalls – the sort of stores where a good deal feels even better because you had to dig a little. And for beauty and wellness fans, South Korean favourite Olive Young would be an impressive addition, although the popular store doesn't currently have any international outlets. Another popular Asian export would be Donki, a discount store known for its jumble of Japanese snacks, quirky homeware and beauty steals. While we're continuing the wish list, if Target ever decides to expand outside the US, a Dubai outpost would make doing errands feel like a treat. Another interesting shop would be Costco, which has branches in countries such as Canada, Mexico, the UK, Japan and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/11/south-korea-establishes-diplomatic-ties-with-former-north-korea-ally-syria/" target="_blank">South Korea</a>. Known for selling items in bulk, the store is popular with shoppers because it offers deals at good prices. Though some of these stores may seem unlikely, Dubai has often been a place that embraces ambitious ideas.