Deepika Padukone, Lisa and Felix join Hollywood stars at Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/12/27/louis-vuitton-takashi-murakami-collaboration-anniversary-edition/" target="_blank">Louis Vuitton</a> showed some serious star power at its autumn/winter showcase during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Held near the historic Gare du Nord train station, with a mix of Hollywood, Bollywood and international pop stars in the front row, the ready-to-wear collection by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere received a standing ovation from its A-list guests, which also included French first lady Brigitte Macron. Bollywood star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/11/deepika-padukone-becomes-first-indian-to-be-louis-vuitton-ambassador/" target="_blank">Deepika Padukone</a>, the first Indian to be named a Louis Vuitton ambassador, rubbed shoulders with pop star and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/31/black-pink-world-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">Blackpink</a> member Lisa, who's recently won rave reviews for her performance in the hit HBO show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/28/white-lotus-season-3-four-seasons-thailand/" target="_blank"><i>The White Lotus</i></a>. Hollywood stars in attendance included Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, Ana de Armas, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith, Ava DuVernay, Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander and Sophie Turner. Padukone wore a white jacket dress and teamed her look with an oversized hat, a pair of black leggings, black heels and black gloves. The acclaimed actress and producer shared a series of photos on her Instagram before the show, prompting her husband, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, to comment: "Lord have mercy on me". Lisa, who caused a commotion with photographers upon her arrival, chose an all-black ensemble. The K-pop star, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is also an ambassador for the brand. She chose a jumpsuit for the event, topping it with a long deconstructed jacket and paired her look with black boots. Set in a historic 1845 building, the original building of a railway company, the Louis Vuitton collection was meant to evoke the golden age of train travel. Some models were dressed as travellers, while others evoked detectives in trench coats as well as party girls rushing for the last train. There were also many sporty looks, including nylon jackets with hoods and zippered pockets. A capsule featured the brand's collaboration with Kraftwerk, the acclaimed German electronic band from the 1970s. "Trans-Europe Express", the name of Kraftwerk's 1976 album, appeared on pinstriped jumpsuits and accessories. Stars were not only limited to the front row. K-pop star Felix, member of the Stray Kids, walked the ramp showcasing a black and white structured knit sweater paired with checkered pants and black and white sneakers. His look was finished with a blue and orange satchel slung on his shoulder. Felix, who was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador in 2023, later came out to greet Stray Kids fans – who call themselves Stays – who had lined the street to the station in the hopes of seeing him.