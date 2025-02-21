Zegna chooses Dubai to unveil first collection outside Milan

Italian luxury <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/05/15/get-made-to-measure-zegna-leisurewear-at-the-click-of-a-button/" target="_blank">fashion house Zegna</a> will present its spring/summer 2026 collection in Dubai, the first time it's doing so outside of the Milan Fashion Week calendar. To be held on June 11, the brand said the presentation will be part of a week-long programme, which will be attended by "top clients, friends of the brand, and select members of the international press". A location for the event has not been revealed. “As a company that has always looked beyond, we are excited to bring the artistry of Made in Italy to Dubai for the first time,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/01/19/gildo-zegna-interview-fashion-company-future-tom-ford-thom-browne/" target="_blank">Gildo Zegna</a>, chairman and chief executive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/07/19/italian-fashion-house-zegna-to-go-public-in-32bn-spac-deal/" target="_blank">Ermenegildo Zegna Group</a>. “This is not just about a fashion show – it’s about reinforcing the strength of Italian craftsmanship on a global stage. "Dubai today is the centre of the world, a place where cultures converge, ideas flourish, and the future takes shape. It embodies the energy, vision, and innovation that define modern luxury. Dubai is the perfect place for us to tell the next chapter of our story.” The historic move, Zegna added, was made with the blessing of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the non-profit body that promotes Italian fashion and organiser of the Milan Fashion Week. "Milan will always be our home, and our partnership with Camera della Moda remains as strong as ever. But today, luxury is about movement, evolution and embracing new perspectives," Gildo Zegna said. The event will also mark the arrival of Villa Zegna, an immersive pop-up showcasing the brand's history and collections, designed in the style of founder Ermenegildo Zegna's original home. The travelling concept has made appearances in Shanghai and New York. Founded in 1910, Zegna is one of the most recognised brands in the men’s clothing business today. Besides the flagship Zegna, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group also owns Thom Browne as well as Tom Ford. Speaking to <i>The National</i> in January, Gildo Zegna, the third generation to lead the company founded by his grandfather Ermenegildo Zegna, spoke of the importance of the Gulf markets, especially the UAE where Zegna has enjoyed a presence since 2000. “The Gulf countries are really becoming the core for luxury," he said. "It used to be Hong Kong, but I think that the new world is here, and there is an energy here which is hard to find anywhere else."