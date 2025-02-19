Part of its new spring summer 2025 collection, Supreme has unveiled a hooded jacket in collaboration with Damien Hirst. Photo: Supreme
Part of its new spring summer 2025 collection, Supreme has unveiled a hooded jacket in collaboration with Damien Hirst. Photo: Supreme

Lifestyle

Luxury

New Supreme x Damien Hirst collection earns its place among the greatest fashion collaborations of all time

Unveiling of skate streetwear brand’s much-hyped crossover with British artist rekindles memories of famous link-ups from the past

Sarah Maisey

February 19, 2025