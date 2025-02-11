Theaster Gates is the curator of this year's Prada Mode in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images
Theaster Gates is the curator of this year's Prada Mode in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Prada Mode Abu Dhabi ‘is a place for humanity’, says curator Theaster Gates

The American artist discusses his inspiration and ambitions for the travelling social club’s time in Miza

Nasri Atallah
Nasri Atallah

February 11, 2025