Salma Hayek earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Photo: Miramax
Culture

Film & TV

Five films about artists, from Frida Kahlo to Banksy

From biopics to documentaries, these flicks provide a deeper insight to some of the world's best-known creatives

Faisal Salah
October 28, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

