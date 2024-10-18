Oddity, an Irish horror film, is a ghost story, murder mystery and monster movie all in one. Photo: Keeper Pictures
Oddity, an Irish horror film, is a ghost story, murder mystery and monster movie all in one. Photo: Keeper Pictures

Culture

Film & TV

The 10 scariest horror movies of the 2020s

Featuring creepy cults and people-eating aliens, here's the best of the genre in the decade to date

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit