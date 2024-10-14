Halloween 2024: Children's parties and family-friendly events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/09/halloween-costume-ideas-pop-culture-raygun-beyonce-cowboy-carter/" target="_blank">Halloween</a> is fast approaching, and restaurants, hotels and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are pulling out all the stops for families, with a number of child-friendly activities, characters and treats on offer. From dancing with Lord Vampyre at Legoland Dubai or Daffy Duck at Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, to spooky-looking snacks and costume competitions, there is plenty to keep young ones entertained across the month and even through to November. Here are our top picks. A monster-themed gateway adorned with eerie lights and decorations will welcome visitors to Legoland Dubai, where Lord Vampyre has taken over. Children can embark on a Lego-themed trick-or-treat at the park, collecting Haribo candies, Halloween hats and other sweets along the way. Other activities include a mini-maze, dance party, 4D movie screenings and pumpkin build at Miniland. Every weekend, the best-dressed child will be crowned at the Kingdoms Stage. <i>October 12 to November 3; 11am-7pm; from Dh295; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 800 2629464</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/19/ribambelle-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">play area and restaurant</a> on Bluewaters Island is hosting a spooktacular carnival open to children aged 3 and above, which involves Halloween-themed arts, crafts and cooking workshops. Also on the cards is a frightful theatre performance and spider web paper disco. Children and adults are encouraged to don their most creative costumes. <i>October 31; 5pm-8pm; Bluewaters Island; 04 581 5555</i> More than 60 spooky characters will be let loose around the Yas Island theme park, promising to elicit both chills and giggles. Children can take pictures with the characters and purchase a treat bag for the trick-or-treat trail. Elsewhere, Scooby-Doo and the gang will put on a show at the plaza stage and Daffy Duck will welcome young guests to a spooky dance party. Older children will be able to interact with characters from the DC universe, including Joker and the Gotham City sirens. <i>October 5 to November 3; 11am-7pm; from Dh395; Yas Island; 600 511115</i> A staycation (from Dh1,699 per night) and a Saturday afternoon brunch (from Dh250) are on offer as part of the Polynesian-themed resort's Lu’Wow Weekender event. Halloween-themed drinks and dishes aside, the venue will have eerie decorations; a spooky games arena with activities such as pin the nose on the pumpkin; face painting stations; and a scary but child-appropriate movie screening at Tiki House. <i>October 25 to October 27; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 810 9999</i> For a more adrenalin-fuelled affair, the sports-focused venue at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island</a>. Circuit X is hosting a glow-in-the-dark event. Eerie creatures will be lurking around while guests brave high ropes, zip lines and a free-fall experience. A month's pass at Circuit X is up for grabs for the winners of the best dressed costume contest. <i>October 31 to November 2; 4pm-10pm; from Dh40; Hudayriyat Island; 02 691 0302</i> The aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm will transform into a Haunted Chambers for Halloween. The occasion will be complete with spooky decorations, themed games and educational experiences centred on creatures in the ocean. Halloween-themed activities include: day-long scavenger hunts; spooktacular aqua theatre shows at 10:30am and 3:45pm; a mummy wrap activity at noon; and a fangtastic costume contest on October 31 from 6:30pm-6:45pm. <i>October 30 to November 1; 10am-9pm; Dh85 per adult, Dh65 per child; aquaventureworld.com</i> Only available for checked-in guests, the beach resort is transforming its grounds with decorations and a line-up of activities ideal for families with small children. Arts and crafts stations will be set up at the hotel's camp safari area, where little ones can create masks, ghost lanterns and wicked bracelets. There will also be a children's disco and film screenings, with titles such as <i>Hotel Transylvania</i> and <i>The Addams Family</i>. <i>October 29 to October 31; from Dh1,280 for an all-inclusive stay; Dubai Islands; 04 522 9999</i> Older children going to the recreation centre at Atlantis The Palm can bowl, surf and enjoy a gaming arcade amid spooky decor, with a live band on hand for entertainment. A costume competition for the most creative outfit has prizes up for grabs, including a Dh500 voucher for Wavehouse or En Fuego; an entry voucher for four people to Aquaventure World; or bowling and arcade credit. <i>October 25 to November 3; noon-1am; Palm Jumeirah</i> <i>The Addams Family</i> will be screened in the hotel’s Abjar Ballroom, alongside spooky face-painting, pumpkin carving and a series of ghoulish games. While the activities are free of charge, an a la carte menu is available. <i>October 29; from 7pm; Wadi Al Safa 5</i> The community mall is hosting a Broomstick Ball inclusive of a best-dressed costume competition with prizes. Live storytelling is on the cards, with takes of featuring Glinda the good witch and the Wicked Witch of the West enacted on makeshift stages. Themed arts and crafts stations will be scattered across the venue's ground and first floors, as well as trick-or-treat spots and a shows courtesy of Magic Phil. <i>October 24 to October 27; noon-7pm; Al Quoz; 04 341 8020</i> The indoor zoo is transforming into a haunted rainforest for Halloween, offering children and adults an edutainment session on some of the venue's most skin-crawling residents, from cockroaches and geckos to snakes and spiders. Guests can also gather around the Kapok Tree for spooky tales on the legends and mysteries of the rainforest and its animals. <i>October 20 to November 3; 10am-6pm; from Dh135; City Walk; 800 7699</i>