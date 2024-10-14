Lord Vampyre is taking over Legoland Dubai. Photo: Legoland Dubai
Halloween 2024: Children's parties and family-friendly events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Take the kids for movie screenings, costume competitions and meet-and-greets with spooky characters all month long

One Carlo Diaz

October 14, 2024

