The decor at Gigi Dubai is dominated by lush foliage, a rustic palette and white parasols. Photo: Gigi Rigolatto
The decor at Gigi Dubai is dominated by lush foliage, a rustic palette and white parasols. Photo: Gigi Rigolatto

Lifestyle

Food

Gigi Rigolatto to be first restaurant to open at J1 Beach in Dubai

The family-friendly Italian beach house has a play area and Mediterranean-style garden

Panna Munyal
Panna Munyal

October 10, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender