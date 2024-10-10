Gigi Rigolatto to be first restaurant to open at J1 Beach in Dubai

About two years after what used to be La Mer South announced its rebranding as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/04/30/j1-beach-dubai-la-mer-dubai/" target="_blank">J1 Beach</a>, the waterfront development in Dubai will welcome its first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/12/j1-beach-restaurants-dubai/" target="_blank">restaurant and beach club</a> Gigi Rigolatto, which opens on October 14. With a private stretch of beach – accessible via the venue itself – plus a swimming pool and private cabanas, the family-friendly Italian restaurant has outposts in Saint Tropez and Paris. Set on 5,000 square metres, the beach house also incorporates a Mediterranean-style garden, two terraces, a concept store, a court for the ball game petanque and the Gigi circus, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/19/ribambelle-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">play area for children</a>. Designed by Franco-Mexican architect Hugo Toro, the decor at Gigi Dubai is dominated by lush foliage, a rustic palette and white parasols. Coastal Italian food is on the cards, and while the Dubai menu is still under wraps, the Paris outpost serves signatures such as linguine alle vongole, ricotta ravioli, meringue lemon tart and panna cotta. Gigi is one of 13 restaurants meant to open at J1 over the coming months. The others span cuisines ranging from French and Spanish to pan-Asian and Polynesian, and promise a unique ambience, vibe and entertainment options. Lunico, for example, which is set to open next month, is a DJ-powered restaurant and lounge that takes its design cues from all things lunar. The shimmering decor is dominated by graphic displays and light effects based on “the phases of the moon”, says Eva Greppelova, the restaurant's marketing brand manager. Signature dishes on the Latin American menu include: Basque red mullet fish with cassava croquettes and chilli sauce; vieiras with caviar; Spanish guacamole bonbon with almond citrus sauce and corn tortillas; and crema Catalana with berries and lemon balm. One of the most significant differences in the new development is the number of establishments on offer. Where La Mer had more than 40 “mostly middle-market, fast food brands”, according to Shahram Shamsaee, chief executive of Merex Investment, this time there will be only a dozen premium brands, most of which are making their UAE debut. While Gigi offers pure family entertainment, beach club buffs can look forward to party hotspot Gitano, which began life in Tulum in 2013 and is famed for its giant disco ball and neon pink signage. The Dubai outpost will merge the essence of Tulum and NYC, with a focus on dancing, dining and modern Mexican cuisine. “Born in the jungle, Gitano’s design philosophy embraces wabi-sabi, celebrating beauty in imperfection. However, understanding that a more polished approach resonates in Dubai, it has evolved its concept to emphasise bohemian glamour,” says James Gardner, founder and chief executive of Group Gitano. “The J1 Beach venue will combine Spanish-colonial architecture of Yucatan towns such as Merida and Valladolid with Tulum Beach’s rustic and lush jungle ambience.” Signature dishes include – mushroom sopes with black truffle; lobster tostada; branzino in banana leaf with kiwi; and 12-hour slow-roasted short-rib birria.