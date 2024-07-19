The buttery beef gyoza come with a nori salt crust. Photo: Ribambelle
The buttery beef gyoza come with a nori salt crust. Photo: Ribambelle

Lifestyle

Food

Ribambelle review: Restaurant with play area on Bluewaters is a feast for the family

Soft-play and activity areas will keep little ones engaged as parents enjoy chef Gabriel Martinez’s diverse dishes

author image
Panna Munyal

19 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Bluewaters restaurant Ribambelle is a feast for the family

The Indian summer superfood and its health benefits

Dubai food brands expanding to Canada, from Wok Boyz to Kakao Guy

Review: Why Kokoro hand roll bar is destined for greatness in Dubai

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender