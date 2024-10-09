Seven pop culture-inspired Halloween costume ideas, from viral Olympic sensation Raygun to country Beyonce

The year might not be over quite yet, but 2024 has already given us plenty of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/" target="_blank">pop culture</a> moments from which to create excellent, and slightly esoteric, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/27/halloween-reveals-my-less-than-crafty-side/" target="_blank">Halloween </a>costumes. For those wishing to step out of the comfort zone of dressing up as a ghost, zombie or vampire for the spookiest night of the year, we’ve put together some costume ideas inspired by viral Olympic medallists, record-breaking TV shows and the drinking cup that caused a stampede. Here’s what to wear to stand out from the ghouls… Retired Turkish police officer-turned Olympics shooter, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/08/01/kim-yeji-stephen-nedoroscik-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Yusuf Dikec</a> may have scooped the silver medal in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but it was his nonchalant approach that catapulted him to meme levels of fame. His relaxed stance, hand in pocket and lacking the high-tech equipment of the other competitors, Dikec went viral for looking like he had simply rolled out of bed and turned up to win the Olympic silver. Styling tip: Keep one hand in pocket all night. <b>Get the look: </b>Men’s Turkiye print t-shirt, Dh33.59, Temu; Honeywell clear safety glasses, Dh19.60, Amazon; N/C toy gun with soft bullets, Dh99, Amazon This Halloween, leave trick or treaters thirsty for more by dressing up as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2024/01/19/stanley-cup-column-tiktok-generation/" target="_blank">Stanley cup</a>. The oversized tumbler went viral late last year after fans were spotted racing to get their hands on limited-edition styles at Target stores in the US. To recreate this seminal moment in hydration history, buy a plastic bin large enough to fit your body and choose your spray paint of choice (FYI: pink is the hue that caused the stampede). Stencil “Stanley” across the front using white paint and add a pool noodle as a straw. <b>Get the look:</b> Cosmoplast 30-litre round plastic drum with lid, Dh26, Amazon; Rust-oleum painter’s touch ultra cover spray paint in gloss berry pink, Dh39, Ace; pool noodle, Dh40 for two, Carrefour Disney+ show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/29/shogun-disney-streaming/" target="_blank"><i>Shogun </i></a>already had a legion of fans even before it scooped a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/16/emmy-awards-2024-full-winners-list/" target="_blank">record-breaking 18 Emmys</a> earlier this year for its first season. The show’s lavish costumes are perfect to recreate for Halloween, with plenty of options for men and women. Will you be the warlord Lord Yoshii Toranaga or his rival Ishido Kazunari? Perhaps you want to channel the captive English sailor John Blackthorne or the elegant and smart Toda Mariko? Whatever you wear, pair with a scheming attitude and dubious morals. <b>Get the look:</b> Yaohuole men's cotton trousers Dh99.99, Amazon; Prijouhe kimono, Dh77.05, Amazon ; double swords, Dh100, Party Centre Music powerhouse Beyonce turned her attention to country music for the release of her eighth studio album, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/03/29/cowboy-carter-beyonce-songs-tracklist/" target="_blank"><i>Cowboy Carter</i></a>. Upsetting and delighting country purists in equal measures, Beyonce’s concept album debuted at No 1 on the Americana/Folk Albums, Top Album Sales, and Top Country Albums charts and hit the top spot on the Billboard 200. The album was accompanied by a change-up in the singer’s style, with chaps, cowboy hats and rodeo-inspired get-ups aplenty. <b>Get the look:</b> Katie wig, Dh95, Creative Minds Dubai; Cowboy Carter sash, $50, Etsy; white cowboy hat by The White Shop, Dh87.32, Amazon A failure so famous it got its own musical, the flop Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this year gifted the Internet with “sad Oompa Loompa” aka Kirsty Paterson. Of the dismal event which made headlines around the world, the aspiring actress told the <i>Daily Mail:</i> “The whole thing’s just been a complete and utter shambles.” Paterson went viral for her resigned expression as she tried to entertain children armed only with a small toy science kit and some jellybeans (rationed to three per child), despite the fact the AI-generated advertising for the event had promised a Wonka-esque wonderland. <b>Get the look: </b>Green bob wig, Dh19.94, Temu; ribbed Bardot long sleeve top, Dh56, Next; Selizo white cotton gloves, Dh19.77, Amazon Along with Dikec, the Paris 2024 Olympics gave us another viral breakout star in Australian breakdancer, Raygun. University lecturer Rachael Gunn lost all three of her dance battles, but captured the global imagination thanks to her unorthodox routines. Accused of “making a mockery” of the Australian hip-hop scene by Australian hip-hop pioneer Spice, Gunn’s Olympic medal bid was met with online abuse, as well as outlandish conspiracy theories that she herself had created the judging body that selected her as an Olympic qualifier. <b>Get the look:</b> Aztrona baseball cap, Dh29.89, Amazon; green polo shirt, Dh64.50, Giordano; green jogging bottoms, Dh34, stylishshop.com <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/08/21/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-divorce/" target="_blank">Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez</a> announced their divorce in April. An ideal couples' costume for pairs who want to honour this moment in pop culture history, dressing up as Bennifer 2.0 requires clothes that are likely already in your wardrobe. For Affleck – jeans, a sweatshirt, pained expression and a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee; for Lopez – white jeans, cute top, gold earrings and a high pony tail. Buy a pair of Ben and Jen masks for extra attention to detail. <b>Get the look:</b> Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez masks, $4.13, Etsy; Mango maxi earrings, Dh13, Namshi; Dunkin Donuts iced coffee, Dh18, Deliveroo