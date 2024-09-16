Emmy 2024 full winners list: Shogun dominates, setting record with 18 awards

The 2024 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/09/16/emmy-awards-2024-stars-best-dressed-style/" target="_blank">Emmy Awards </a>capped off an incredible year for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/29/shogun-disney-streaming/" target="_blank"><i>Shogun</i></a>, the Japan-set period drama series taking home four top statuettes to set a record on television's biggest night. The latest success means that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/29/shogun-disney-streaming/" target="_blank">Disney+</a> series based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell now has 18 prizes after collecting 14 gongs at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month. The show's lead stars, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/16/anna-sawai-emmy-awards-best-actress-first/" target="_blank">Anna Sawai</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/06/hiroyuki-sanadas-career-evolution/" target="_blank">Hiroyuki Sanada</a>, also took home the top acting honours, making representation history as the first Asian woman and first Japanese man to win the awards for outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series. <i>Shogun</i>'s impressive awards tally may have been expected after receiving 25 nominations, but the night was also full of surprises. While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/03/the-bear-lionel-boyce-marcus/" target="_blank">Disney+'s<i> The Bear</i></a> set a record for comedy series nominations, it did not take home the top prize, as HBO's <i>Hacks </i>won the comedy series award. The 2024 winners largely represent the continued power of legacy talent and classic stories that are updated to modern sensibilities. <i>Shogun</i> revives a classic novel and once-beloved limited television series, though it fixes many of the flaws with the original, focusing on the Japanese characters instead of the Western man as the original did. Jodie Foster brought her decades of gravitas to HBO's <i>True Detective</i> and revived it to its former glory, for which she took home the best actress in a limited series prize. <i>Hacks</i> star, Jean Smart, who had previously won six Emmys herself for her turn on <i>Frasier</i>, won the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Jeremy Allen White collected the prize of lead actor in the same category for his role in<i> The Bear.</i> Netflix's viral hit<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/07/baby-reindeer-fiona-harvey-netflix/" target="_blank"> <i>Baby Reindeer</i></a>, about a comedian who becomes the victim of a stalker and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/02/famous-edinbrugh-fringe-shows/" target="_blank">based on a one-man show</a>, is unlike anything that's come before and was rewarded handsomely. It took home four trophies, including best limited series. While the Mena region was largely absent with no onstage mentions of Palestine nor any wins for Arab talent such as the nominated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/18/ramy-youssef-the-bear-emmys/" target="_blank">Ramy Youssef</a>, there were historic<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/16/emmy-awards-dpharaoh-woon-a-tai-red-hand-print-statement/" target="_blank"> gains for diversity overall</a>. Here is the full list of the 2024 Emmy Awards winners. <b>Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b><i><b> </b></i><i>Shogun</i> <i>The Crown</i> <i>Fallout</i> <i>The Gilded Age</i> <i>The Morning Show</i> <i>Mr and Mrs Smith</i> <i>Slow Horsesh</i> <i>3 Body Problem</i> <b>Lead Actress in a Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Anna Sawai, <i>Shogun</i> Jennifer Aniston, <i>The Morning Show</i> Carrie Coon, <i>The Gilded Age</i> Maya Erskine, <i>Mr & Mrs Smith</i> Imelda Staunton, <i>The Crown</i> Reese Witherspoon, <i>The Morning Show</i> <b>Lead Actor in a Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Hiroyuki Sanada, <i>Shogun</i> Idris Elba, <i>Hijack</i> Donald Glover, <i>Mr. and Mrs. Smith</i> Walton Goggins, <i>Fallout</i> Gary Oldman, <i>Slow Horses</i> Dominic West, <i>The Crown</i> <b>Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b><i>Hacks</i> <i>Abbott Elementary</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/17/ramy-youssef-the-bear-honeydew/" target="_blank"><i>The Bear</i></a> <i>Only Murders in the Building</i> <i>Palm Royale</i> <i>Reservation Dogs</i> <i>What We Do in the Shadows</i> <b>Lead Actor in a Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Jeremy Allen White,<i> The Bear</i> Matt Berry, <i>What We Do in the Shadows</i> Larry David, <i>Curb Your Enthusiasm</i> Steve Martin, <i>Only Murders in the Building</i> Martin Short, <i>Only Murders in the Building</i> D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, <i>Reservation Dogs</i> <b>Lead Actress in a Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Jean Smart, <i>Hacks</i> Quinta Brunson, <i>Abbott Elementary</i> Ayo Edebiri, <i>The Bear</i> Selena Gomez, <i>Only Murders in the Building</i> Maya Rudolph, <i>Loot</i> Kristen Wiig, <i>Palm Royale</i> <b>Limited or Anthology Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b><i><b> </b></i><i>Baby Reindeer</i> <i>Fargo</i> <i>Lessons in Chemistry</i> <i>Ripley</i> <i>True Detective: Night Country</i> <b>Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Richard Gadd<i>, Baby Reindeer</i> Matt Bomer, <i>Fellow Travelers</i> Jon Hamm, <i>Fargo</i> Tom Hollander, <i>Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans</i> Andrew Scott, <i>Ripley</i> <b>Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Jodie Foster, <i>True Detective: Night Country</i> Brie Larson, <i>Lessons in Chemistry</i> Juno Temple, <i>Fargo</i> Sofia Vergara, <i>Griselda</i> Naomi Watts, Feud: <i>Capote Vs. The Swans</i> <b>Talk Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b><i><b> </b></i><i>The Daily Show</i> <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> <i>Late Night with Seth Meyers</i> <i>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</i> <b>Reality Competition Programme</b> <b>WINNER:</b> <i>The Traitors</i> <i>The Amazing Race</i> <i>RuPaul’s Drag Race</i> <i>Top Chef</i> <i>The Voice</i> <b>Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Ebon Moss-Bachrach, <i>The Bear</i> Lionel Boyce, <i>The Bear</i> Paul W Downs, <i>Hacks</i> Paul Rudd, <i>Only Murders in the Building</i> Tyler James Williams, <i>Abbott Elementary</i> Bowen Yang, <i>Saturday Night Live</i> <b>Supporting Actor in a Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Billy Crudup, <i>The Morning Show</i> Tadanobu Asano, <i>Shogun</i> Mark Duplass, <i>The Morning Show</i> Jon Hamm, <i>The Morning Show</i> Takehiro Hira, <i>Shogun</i> Jack Lowden, <i>Slow Horses</i> Jonathan Pryce, <i>The Crown</i> <b>Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b> Liza Colon-Zayas, <i>The Bear</i> Carol Burnett, <i>Palm Royale</i> Hannah Einbinder, <i>Hacks</i> Janelle James, <i>Abbott Elementary</i> Sheryl Lee Ralph, <i>Abbott Elementary</i> Meryl Streep, <i>Only Murders in the Building</i> <b>Supporting Actress in a Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b> Elizabeth Debicki, <i>The Crown</i> Christine Baranski, <i>The Gilded Age</i> Nicole Beharie, <i>The Morning Show</i> Greta Lee, <i>The Morning Show</i> Lesley Manville, <i>The Crown</i> Karen Pittman, <i>The Morning Show</i> Holland Taylor, <i>The Morning Show</i> <b>Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Limited Series or TV Movie</b> <i><b>WINNER:</b></i><b> </b>Jessica Gunning, <i>Baby Reindeer</i> Dakota Fanning, <i>Ripley</i> Lily Gladstone,<i> Under the Bridge</i> Aja Naomi King,<i> Lessons in Chemistry</i> Diane Lane, <i>Feud: Capote vs. the Swans</i> Nava Mau,<i> Baby Reindeer</i> Kali Reis,<i> True Detective: Night Country</i> <b>Scripted Variety Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b><i><b> </b></i><i>Last Week Tonight With John Oliver</i> <i>Saturday Night Live</i> <b>Writing for a Variety Special</b> <b>WINNER:</b><i><b> </b></i><i>Alex Edelman: Just For Us</i> <i>Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees</i> <i>John Early: Now More Than Ever</i> <i>Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool</i> <i>The Oscars</i> <b>Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie</b> <b>WINNER:</b> Steve Zaillian,<i> Ripley</i> Weronika Tofilska. <i>Baby Reindeer</i> Noah Hawley.<i> Fargo</i> <i>Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs The Swan</i> Millicent Shelton,<i> Lessons In Chemistry</i> Issa Lopez, <i>True Detective: Night Country</i> <b>Writing for a Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky,<i><b> </b></i><i>Hacks</i> Quinta Brunson, <i>Abbott Elementary</i> Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo,<i> The Bear</i> Meredith Scardino & Sam Means,<i> Girls5eva</i> Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, <i>The Other Two</i> Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, <i>What We Do In The Shadows</i> <b>Talk Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b><i><b>The Daily Show</b></i> <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> <i>Late Night With Seth Meyers</i> <i>The Late Show With Stephen Colbert</i> <b>Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Lamorne Morris,<i> Fargo</i> Jonathan Bailey,<i> Fellow Travelers</i> Robert Downey Jr,<i> The Sympathizer</i> Tom Goodman-Hill,<i> Baby Reindeer</i> John Hawkes,<i> True Detective: Night Country</i> Lewis Pullman, <i>Lessons in Chemistry</i> Treat Williams,<i> Feud: Capote vs the Swans</i> <b>Writing for a Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b> <i>Slow Horses, Will Smith</i> <i>The Crown, Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare</i> <i>Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner</i> <i>Mr & Mrs Smith, Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover</i> <i>Shogun, Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente</i> <i>Shogun, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks</i> <b>Writing for a Limited Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Richard Gadd,<i> Baby Reindeer</i> <i>Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror</i> <i>Noah Hawley, Fargo</i> <i>Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers</i> <i>Steve Zaillian, Ripley</i> <i>Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country</i> <b>Directing for a Comedy Series</b> <b>WINNER: </b>Christopher Storer, <i>The Bear</i> Randall Einhorn,<i> Abbott Elementary</i> Ramy Youssef, <i>The Bear</i> Guy Ritchie, <i>The Gentlemen</i> Lucia Aniello, <i>Hacks</i> Mary Lou Belli, <i>The Ms Pat Show</i> <b>Directing for a Drama Series</b> <b>WINNER:</b><i><b> </b></i>Frederick EO Toye, <i>Shogun</i> Stephen Daldry,<i> The Crown</i> Mimi Leder, <i>The Morning Show</i> Hiro Murai,<i> Mr & Mrs Smith</i> Saul Metzstein, <i>Slow Horses</i> Salli Richardson-Whitfield, <i>Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty</i> <b>Governors Award</b> Greg Berlanti