Emmy Awards 2024: Best-dressed stars on the television ceremony red carpet

The 2024 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/14/emmys-2024-watch-uae/" target="_blank">Emmy Awards</a> are here, and a flock of A-listers have turned out in style for one of the biggest fashion nights of the year. And while it may seem like the Emmys only just happened – you'd be right, the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/15/why-two-emmy-awards-2024/" target="_blank"> 2023 awards ceremony was delayed</a> from September last year until January due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes – some of the greatest (and newest) names in television have turned out for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. This year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/03/the-bear-lionel-boyce-marcus/" target="_blank"><i>The Bear</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/29/shogun-disney-streaming/" target="_blank"><i>Shogun</i></a><i> </i>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/07/baby-reindeer-fiona-harvey-netflix/" target="_blank"><i>Baby Reindeer</i></a><i> </i>are among the shows leading the nominations. Scroll down to see the stars on the glittering red carpet. Actress Mindy Kaling is among the stars presenting at the ceremony. For the red carpet, she wore a sparkling black gown. Dakota Fanning, who recently starred in Netflix drama <i>The Perfect Couple</i>, stunned in a strapless golden beaded gown. Selena Gomez wore a luxurious black velvet gown, with a statement silver crossover neckline. <i>The Morning Show</i> and <i>Friends </i>star Jennifer Aniston wore a pearl-detailed Oscar de la Renta. Acting great Meryl Streep brought a pop of colour to the event, skilfully clashing with the red carpet in a pastel pink suit. British <i>Fargo </i>and <i>Ted Lasso</i> star Juno Temple wore vintage Roberto Cavalli. The actress told <i>E! News</i> she "really wanted to wear something colourful" to the awards show. <i>The Bear</i>'s Jeremy Allen White wore a classic black tuxedo.