How and what time to watch the Emmys in the UAE

Television’s biggest night is set to return. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmys/" target="_blank">Primetime Emmys</a>, which honour the best in television, will be held on Monday at 4am UAE time (GST). <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/03/the-bear-lionel-boyce-marcus/" target="_blank"><i>The Bear</i></a>, a series about a chef in Chicago, received an impressive 23 nominations this year, breaking the record to become the most-nominated comedy series in the ceremony's history. Meanwhile, the samurai epic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/29/shogun-disney-streaming/" target="_blank"><i>Shogun</i></a> dominated the nominations, leading all programmes with 25. <i>The Crown</i> received 18 nominations for its final season. Egyptian-American comedian Ramy Youssef <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/18/ramy-youssef-the-bear-emmys/" target="_blank">earned a nomination</a> for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work on <i>The Bear</i>, while Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis made history as the first Indigenous women to receive Emmy nominations for acting, coincidentally in the same category of Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie. Presenters for the event include Kathy Bates, Zach Braff, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi, Bowen Yang, and Steven Yeun, among others. The Emmys will also feature appearances from gold medal-winning Olympic US swimmer Caeleb Dressel and bronze medal-winning Olympic US rugby player lona Maher. MBC has the exclusive rights to broadcast the ceremony in the region through its streaming service Shahid. It will be on AlThaqafeya, which is number 66 under the Live TV section in the app. The channel aired events such as the Golden Globes and Oscars this year. The red carpet broadcast starts at 3am UAE time, with the awards ceremony set to begin at 4am. Father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who starred in the popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/11/osn-to-stream-schitts-creek-in-the-region-from-wednesday/" target="_blank">comedy <i>Schitt's Creek</i></a>, are to host this year's awards ceremony. “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all.” The pair both won Emmys in 2020 as <i>Schitt's Creek</i> became the first comedy or drama series to sweep the four acting categories (Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actress) during its final season. To be eligible for this year's Emmys, all television shows, limited series, or made-for-TV film entries must have been released between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. The Emmy Awards have been held since 1949, honouring artistic and technical talents on television in the US. Organised by the non-profit Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, sometimes referred to as the Television Academy, the awards have become one of the most respected in the world. A separate International Emmys ceremony has been held since 1973, to recognise excellence in television programming produced outside of the US. The Television Academy is made up of industry members. The nominees and winners for the Emmys are selected and voted on by a panel of members each year.