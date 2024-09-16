Actor D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai arrived to the red carpet for the 76th annual Emmy Awards ceremony with a red hand imprinted across his mouth. Reuters
Emmy Awards 2024: What does the red handprint on D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's face mean?

Reservation Dogs star shows solidarity with native women across the US and Canada

Razmig Bedirian
September 16, 2024

