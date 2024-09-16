Japanese actress Anna Sawai won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Shogun. AP
Shogun actress Anna Sawai makes history at Emmy Awards 2024

Japanese star becomes first woman of Asian descent to win Emmy for best actress in a drama

Razmig Bedirian
September 16, 2024

