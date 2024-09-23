Dubai’s Hatta reopens: Season seven dates, prices and new things to do

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/18/hatta-guide-activities-accommodation-food/" target="_blank">Hatta</a> has positioned itself as a sanctuary for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts over the years. Now, the popular outdoor destination surrounded by picturesque mountains is once again preparing to welcome tourists for the winter. Ahead of the new season, Hatta has released its latest line-up of new activities and upgraded accommodation options. At its core is Hatta Resorts and its adventure centre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/06/30/hatta-wadi-hub-season-five-to-launch-in-september-with-adventure-rope-courses/" target="_blank">Hatta Wadi Hub</a>, which will reopen on October 1. From hiking to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/06/01/the-green-planet-at-night-dubais-indoor-rainforest-relaunches-camping-experience/" target="_blank">camping</a>, tranquillity to adrenalin-pumping fun, here are the activities to keep on your radar and what to know about the reopening. Three new activities are in the pipeline, including a spear-throwing zone, a shooting range and a dedicated area for families with young children, which aims to expand Hatta's diverse offerings for all ages. These activities add to the array of outdoor fun that awaits, including the Hatta drop-in where visitors can launch themselves into a plunge pool from multiple slides; a cannon experience that catapults strapped guests to a speed of nearly 100kph; and attractions at Wadi Hub such as ziplines and trampolines, plus archery and axe-throwing zones. While day trips are doable, Hatta's serene surroundings and multitude of activities also make the destination an ideal weekend getaway. Old-school campers can bring tents and set up camp in one of the slots at Wadi Hub, while more elevated glamping options are also available. Standard accommodation with hilltop views at Damani Lodges start at Dh880 for two people per night. Families can opt for fully equipped caravans, starting at Dh720 for two adults and two children. Prices will increase later in the year and early next year as demand rises during the cooler months. For a more luxurious experience, the glamping domes at Hatta Dome Park are a popular choice. This season, each unit features a private pool. Low season rates start at Dh1,040 for two adults and two children. This area also has a dedicated outdoor space for immersive yoga sessions. There's also the pet-friendly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/pet-friendly-property-ja-hatta-fort-hotel-in-dubai-is-now-allowing-dogs-to-spend-the-night-1.1190432" target="_blank">JA Hatta Fort Hotel</a>, which is a five-minute drive from Hatta Wadi Hub, for those more comfortable in traditional accommodation. Several holiday homes are also available to book, each offering unique amenities, from charming farmhouses to modern-style villas. New this year is a fleet of revamped vintage campers, available from November with more lodging details yet to be revealed. Campers who bring their own tent will have access to public bathrooms and a reliable internet connection. The Wadi Hub also houses several food stalls, such as Sedr Bites, Taste of Hatta and Damani Bites. If you can't wait until next week, there are several attractions open year-round in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/09/15/hatta-reopens-in-dubai-with-new-aerial-adventure-park/" target="_blank">Hatta</a>. About 32.6km, spread across five new routes, of hiking trails are available for adventure seekers, for example. Hatta Kayak is another activity that's already operational and is 10 minutes from Hatta Wadi Hub. Hundreds of kayaks and bike boats are available to book to explore Hatta Dam. Kayaking sessions, which are dog-friendly, cost Dh60 with no time limit. Horse-riding sessions are also available year-round, starting at Dh50 for a 30-minute ride. The easiest way to travel to Hatta is by car; it is 90 minutes from Dubai via the Sharjah-Kalba route along the E102 motorway. Those coming from Abu Dhabi should expect a two-and-a-half-hour drive. Public transportation is also available as Dubai's Road and Transport Authority operates two active routes from the city centre to Hatta. The H02 bus journey begins at Dubai Mall and goes to the main bus station in Hatta. It operates from 7am to 7pm daily, at Dh25 per journey. Within Hatta, the H02 hop-on-hop-off bus is available from 9am to 8pm daily. It stops at four landmarks in the area: Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam and the Heritage Village, and costs Dh2 per stop.