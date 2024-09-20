Sharjah Safari Park is the largest of its kind outside Africa and reopens on September 23. Antonie Robertson / The National
Family-friendly parks and attractions reopening for winter, from Global Village to Sharjah and Dubai Safari

Hatta will launch its glamping and adventure sport sessions in October

One Carlo Diaz

September 20, 2024

