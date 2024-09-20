Family-friendly parks and attractions reopening for winter, from Global Village to Sharjah and Dubai Safari

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/comment/2024/06/30/best-uae-summer-activities/" target="_blank">UAE's scorching summer months</a> lead to several venues closing their doors temporarily. However, the cooler climes bring with them a wave of comebacks. Whether it's a family day out interacting with wild animals, or a stroll across verdant parks, there's a venue out there for you. Here are some to keep on your radar and dates to add to your calendar. <b>Sharjah Safari Park</b> <b>Opens: </b>September 23 The sprawling safari park – the largest of its kind in the world's outside of Africa – is returning for its fourth season on Monday. More than 300 new animals and birds were born this year, adding to the 50,000 animals from more than 120 species. The area spans 12 environments, inspired by the regions of Africa. Each area features unique landscapes, ecosystems and groups of animals. General admission aside, groups can book private tours that start at Dh1,500 for six people. Restaurants and food and beverage kiosks are on site too. Visitors are encouraged to bring hats, sunglasses and comfortable walking shoes to enjoy the venue. <i>Daily, 8.30am-6pm; from Dh15; Al Bridi, Sharjah; </i><a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Sharjah+Safari+Park&rlz=1C1GCEU_enAE1029AE1029&oq=shar&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDggAEEUYJxg7GIAEGIoFMg4IABBFGCcYOxiABBiKBTISCAEQLhhDGIMBGLEDGIAEGIoFMgYIAhBFGEAyBggDEEUYPDIGCAQQRRg9MgYIBRBFGDwyBggGEEUYQTIGCAcQRRhB0gEIODE1N2owajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#"><i>06 803 7777</i></a> <b>Dubai Safari Park</b> <b>Opens:</b> October 1 The popular wildlife park is divided into six themed zones with an array of educational opportunities, and will also offer new experiences and attractions this season. More than 3,000 animals are housed there, from wildcats best viewed on a safari drive to giraffes, elephants and dozens of reptile and bird species. <i>Daily, 9am-5pm; from Dh20; Al Warqa 5, Dubai; 800 900</i> <b>Hatta</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 1 Just 90 minutes from Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/18/hatta-guide-activities-accommodation-food/" target="_blank">Hatta</a> remains one of the most popular winter venues for people of all ages and interests – whether it's a relaxing glamping experience or a more adventurous time in the mountains. Elevated camping options, from tents to wooden lodges, are available at Hatta Resorts, while those looking for activities such as hiking and mountain biking can head to Hatta Wadi Hub. <i>Daily, 9am-9pm; various locations around Hatta; 04 852 2200</i> <b>Ripe Market</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 14 The flagship location of Ripe Market at Academy Park in Dubai is home to dozens of artisans selling everything from jewellery to home decor and toys to home-made foods. A petting zoo is on-site as well as live entertainment in the central arena. <i>Saturday, 9am-9pm; Sunday, 9am-7pm; from Dh5; Umm Sequim, Dubai; 04 315 7000</i> <b>Dubai Miracle Garden</b> <b>Opens:</b> October 10 Dubai Miracle Garden is opening its doors for a new season of flowers galore in October. Located in the Dubailand district, the vast park is pegged as the world's largest flower garden with more than 50 million flowers and 250 million plants – perfect for a day of sightseeing and picture-taking. <i>Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am-11pm; from Dh60; Dubailand; 04 422 8902</i> <b>Global Village</b> <b>Opens: </b>October 16 Global Village, one of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/global-village-dubai-opening-date-october/" target="_blank">Dubai's most popular open-air entertainment destinations</a>, is buzzing with things to see, do and buy. The park is set to expand with more pavilions, attractions and food options on offer for the 29th season. Global Village is scheduled to remain open until May 8 next year. <i>Sunday to Wednesday, 4pm-midnight; Thursday to Saturday, 4pm-1am; Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai; 04 362 4114</i> <b>Dubai Garden Glow</b> <b>Opens:</b> Now Back for its 10th season, this family-friendly destination is pegged as the largest glow-in-the-dark garden in the world, with more than 10 million LED lights illuminating the outdoor park. About 500 glowing designs and 120 animatronics are scattered across the venue, making it a fun spot for young children. <i>Sunday to Friday, 5pm-10pm; Saturday, 5pm-midnight; from Dh70; Zabeel Park, Dubai; 055 918 8126</i> <b>Aventura Parks</b> <b>Opens: </b>Now The zip line park and obstacle course playground is designed for thrill-seekers. The theme park is home to 80 obstacle courses, 24 zip lines and other activities designed to promote movement and problem-solving skills. There are trampolines and swings, as well as restaurants all nestled around a tranquil ghaf forest. <i>Daily, 2pm-8pm; from Dh35; Mushrif Park, Dubai; 052 178 7616</i>