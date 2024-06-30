12 ways to embrace the UAE summer: Unwind, reflect and try something new

Here is a piece of advice from a seasoned UAE resident: the summer is not your enemy.

With the mercury rising so does the worry from friends and colleagues about handling the sweltering temperatures. My answer to such pangs of anguish over the years is simple: be cool.

I am not only referring to ramping up the air conditioner at home or in the workplace, but also to discard the concerns and embrace the languid rhythms that summer presents.

The relatively slower pace of UAE life over the next few months provides plenty of opportunities to recalibrate, reorganise, explore and, yes, also have plenty of fun.

I did not realise this immediately, of course. Instead, I gradually adjusted over the 14 years I have called the UAE home.

Each summer presented new opportunities to strengthen my bonds with the country, in addition to appreciating the calmer pace of life before the frenzied hustle and bustle returns in the cooler months.

Here are some tips that helped me and, now, hopefully yourself in making this a summer to remember.

1. Embrace the morning

The sun rise jog is perfect during the summer months. Victor Besa / The National

If you ever aspired to be a morning person, this is your chance. This is a lesson passed on by my parents when I was living in Abu Dhabi as a child.

My parents, both night owls, would switch up their routines. My dad would see his friends for breakfast while my mum and her crew changed their daily evening strolls to the morning hours. Our night-time visits to our Emirati friends also changed to the morning in order to have tea and a chat on the patio.

That golden hour beginning from sunrise is also the perfect time to exercise. If you are lucky, you may get kissed by a cool breeze or two.

2. Check out some amazing indoor venues

A decade ago I used to exchange notes with friends on which malls had the most impressive air conditioning systems (Al Wahda Mall remains my go to), and I would head there to roam aimlessly while keeping cool.

Fortunately, the UAE now boasts a growing number of great indoor venues to visit that are not shopping centres. These include the majestic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and the mega House of Wisdom library in Sharjah.

Not only are they beautiful to experience and engrossing for children, but their indoor temperatures are cool at all times, too.

3. Catch a concert or musical

Chicago, the longest running American musical in Broadway history, will play at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from September 12 to 22. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

There was a time where big pop concerts in the UAE summer felt like the stuff of pure fantasy.

Fortunately it transformed over the years with the arrival of first-class indoor venues such Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena as well as Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera and The Agenda.

Not only has this made the UAE concert calendar open for all seasons but allowed organisers to tap into the busy European summer festival market to bring high-profile acts to the UAE.

Scan the UAE event listings between now and September and you will find the weekly Beat the Heat concert series featuring Arab indie artists and pop-star Enrique Iglesias in Dubai as well as the blockbuster musical Chicago in Abu Dhabi.

There is a show for everyone this summer.

4. Check out the various UAE theme parks

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a new attraction on Yas Island, which is also home to Yas Bay Waterfront. Photo: Miral

An enviable amount of family theme parks spans the UAE, many of which are situated in sprawling indoor spaces.

A must visit in Abu Dhabi’s is the recently opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The 183,000 sqm space is spread across five levels and recently won a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest indoor marine-life theme park in the world.

Film buffs should visit Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi while those looking to cool their heels until December Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix will find Ferrari World Abu Dhabi an ideal spot to indulge in the splendour of the competition.

Dubai is also home to its own suite of sites such as IMG World, home to rides featuring Marvel characters, while Motiongate is home to pavilions inspired by popular children's films such as Madagascar and Hotel Transylvania.

Adventureland Sharjah is a family-friendly affair with rides, musical performances and dining options.

5. Book the hotel deal of lifetime

The summer is a time when even the most popular resorts experience a steep decline in room reservations. As a result, many launch eye-catching “summer staycation deals” where you can stay at the most lavish hotels at a discounted price.

If you have a bucket list of resorts you want to visit, now is the time to make those bookings.

6. Be first to try new restaurants

The pizzetta, with tomato, Reggiano vacche rosse cheese and ventricina sausage, is a worthy main dishat Toto Abu Dhabi. Photo: Toto Abu Dhabi

Those who love to eat out also have a lot to look forward to during the hotter months.

With the industry’s “off season” already under way, this is a time where you will find new venues quietly opening up as part of their soft launch phase, such as Toto, the fine-dining Italian restaurant backed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal.

This also a time to go on your very own UAE Michelin restaurant trail before you are faced with a waiting list during busy season.

7. Go on that great UAE road trip

Al Bidyah Mosque in Fujairah. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE is blessed with seven distinct emirates all accessible by car. This is what makes the country a perfect location for a family road trip.

With the motorways less congested during these times, it is recommended to set aside a week or number of weekends to visit the hidden gems, such as the coastal city of Khorfakkan in Sharjah and the UAE's oldest functioning mosque, the 100-year old Al Bidyah Mosque, in Fujairah.

8. Volunteer and thrive

Food distribution to workers as part of the 1000 meals initiative part of the UAE Food Bank programme held at Zabeel park in Dubai. Volunteers distributing food boxes to the workers for iftar. Pawan Singh / The National

Such is the community and social benefits of volunteering that UAE authorities have designated it as a service that can qualify for a golden visa.

There are plenty of official online portals and organisations where you can register your interest in volunteering as an individual, groups or organisation. These include the Emirates Red Crescent, which conduct numerous local campaigns and projects.

Dubai Volunteering Centre and its Sharjah counterpart also provide opportunities in their respective emirates.

9. Do the things you have been putting off

Summer is the ideal time to do some personal admin work.

A few friends of mine use the summer to undergo an annual health check in clinics, give cars a service, and declutter their homes and workplace.

It may not sound like much, but ticking off those important boxes will bring you satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment.

10. Enrol in that DJ class you always dreamt about

It sounds simple, but sometimes we get so swept up with work and other commitments that we don’t have time for new experiences.

With most major entertainments and cultural festivals on ice until winter, you can use the weekend or post work time to learn and take on new skills.

The UAE has a thriving vocational sector and institutions offering classes for everything ranging from cooking to DJ courses to robotics for children.

With more time on our hands, this is the opportunity to upskill and have fun along the way.

11. Chill with a pool pass

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi has four swimming pools and 9km of private beach. Photo: Park Hyatt

The off-season in UAE resorts means more opportunities for local residents to savour the lavish sites. An ideal and cost-effective way to do this is to take up the pool and beach pass offers in leading UAE hotels. The best part of all is the cost of passes are often redeemable food and beverage items.

12. Finally … relax and be still

There is always that temptation to fill your time in the summer by constantly travelling abroad.

While many don’t have the financial means to simply book a flight and leave, the reason to resist the urge is not only monetary but mental as well.

In addition to the daily pressures of working in the peak season, UAE residents have also been blessed with a packed winter season of events and countless concerts, festivals and conferences.

While fun and stimulating, all that action is exhausting. So take it easy, unwind and enjoy these quiet days of relative calm.

Considering the heightened anxiety of our times, we surely need it.