Run, ride and paddle: Dates for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 revealed

Fitness buffs can start blocking their calendars off for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/09/04/dubai-fitness-challenge-2023-30-minute-workouts/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness Challenge</a>. The month-long celebration of exercise and well-being will return on October 26 and run until November 24. Launched in 2017 by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/13/uae-royals-britain-scotland-summer-holiday/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the event turns Dubai into a giant fitness hub, encouraging residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. At the core of the challenge is the campaign for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to be active for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. Working out for just half an hour a day can be crucial to boosting long-term health, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/09/04/dubai-fitness-challenge-2023-30-minute-workouts/" target="_blank">experts previously told<i> The National</i></a>, offering myriad physical and cognitive benefits. To aid participants in this goal, several venues will offer free or subsidised sports, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities and popular flagship events such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/26/dubai-run-2023/" target="_blank">Dubai Run</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/11/12/dubai-ride-2023-sheikh-zayed-road/" target="_blank">Dubai Ride</a>. Dubai Run, which last year had more than 226,000 participants, transforms the city, including Sheikh Zayed Road, into a massive running track. Participants of all fitness levels are welcome to join, choosing between 5km and 10km routes. This will take place on November 10. Dubai Ride, on the other hand, invites cyclists to join a challenging 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road or a 4km leisurely ride around Downtown Dubai. Last year, more than 35,000 cyclists participated in the event, which is known to be the closing affair of the Fitness Challenge, taking place on November 24 this year. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/11/19/dubai-fitness-challenge-paddle-board-hatta/" target="_blank">Dubai Stand-Up Paddle</a>, which launched last year, will also return and will take place on November 2. Last year, about 1,000 stand-up paddle boarders made their way to Dubai enclave Hatta to enjoy complimentary sessions. One-off events aside, several makeshift fitness zones will be scattered across the city. One of the more famous ones is the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, which has areas for aerobics, yoga, padel, boxing and an array of different sports. The RTA Mushrif Park was also a major location of the challenge last year, welcoming thousands of cyclists. Last year, more than 2.4 million took part in Fitness Challenge activities across the city. More information about this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge, such as registration and main locations, will be revealed in the next few weeks. In the meantime, those who wish to get updates can register their interest on the event's website.