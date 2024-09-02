Dubai Ride is one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Run, ride and paddle: Dates for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 revealed

The annual exercise and well-being event backed by Sheikh Hamdan will return next month

One Carlo Diaz

September 02, 2024

