Cyclists roam free on Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Ride 2023

Thousands of cyclists took over Dubai's 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday for the fourth Dubai Ride.

One of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the community cycling non-race event is one of the biggest of its kind in the world.

Open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities, participants gathered at the break of dawn at five predetermined starting points depending on which of the two routes they've chosen. Both the routes, 4km and 12km, were flagged off at 6.15am.

The family-friendly 4km stretch followed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and went past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

Hundreds of cyclists take part in Sunday's Dubai Ride

The more strenuous 12km route took place on Sheikh Zayed Road with five starting points for the loop: Museum of The Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street.

Riders were allowed to use any type of bike, as long as they were safe and roadworthy with working brakes. It was mandatory for all riders to wear helmets.

All participants were encouraged to cycle at their own pace as they took in the sights of the city from Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours.

Both routes ended at Dubai Mall at 8.30am, after which Sheikh Zayed Road was reopened for motorists.

Dubai Ride is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Started in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to transform the emirate into one of the world's most active cities by encouraging everyone to commit to doing physical activity for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

The event, now in its seventh year, began on October 28 and features free citywide activities for everyone, irrespective of their age or fitness levels.

Sheikh Zayed Road will close again for Dubai Run on November 26. Like Dubai Ride, the annual fun run will also be free to attend and is open to participants of all ages and fitness abilities.