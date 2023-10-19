Dubai Run 2023 date, how to register and where to collect passes

Organisers of the Dubai Run, where participants take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours, are hoping to break a record before the race has even started – with registrations set to pass 200,000.

The annual fun run, one of the biggest of its kind in the world, takes place every year during the Dubai Fitness Challenge. This year's event on November 26 will again be free to attend and is open to participants of all ages and fitness abilities.

Last year, 193,000 participants took part and organisers at the Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council say they are preparing for an even bigger turnout this year.

"I look forward to seeing even more take part in the thrill of our city’s iconic free fun run," said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

Dubai Run and Dubai Ride are two of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, the month-long event aims to transform the emirate into one of the world's most active cities by encouraging everyone to commit to doing physical activity for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Dubai Run.

When is Dubai Run 2023 taking place and what time will it begin?

Sheikh Hamdan took part in the Dubai Run last year. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Run will take place on November 26 with participants having the option of choosing the 5km or 10km route.

You can choose your arrival time when you register as there are different slots for both routes. Capacity for each slot is capped for the safety of participants, with the first run starting at 4am.

Participants are advised to arrive early to secure a good spot to start their run. Late arrivals may not have time to complete the full route. The run must finish by 8.30am so the roads can reopen for traffic.

What are the routes this year?

Both the 5km and 10km routes give participants a once-a-year chance to run along Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route begins near the Museum of the Future. It then passes Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall. This is a flat route suitable for runners of all ages and abilities.

The 10km route will also begin near the Museum of the Future, going along Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Water Canal, then returns towards the World Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near Dubai International Financial Centre. This route is suitable for more experienced runners.

Who can participate?

Dubai Run is open to participants of all ages and fitness abilities. Pawan Singh / The National

The Dubai Run is open to everyone irrespective of age and fitness abilities.

People of determination are also encouraged to join and should contact PoD@linkviva.com to find their dedicated starting area.

How to register for the run

Participants must register for free on www.dubairun.com and then collect their Dubai Run bib, without which they will not be allowed to participate.

Bibs can be collected at Fitness Village: Run and Ride Central, located at One Central.

How to get to the event

Last year's race was the biggest so far. Pawan Singh / The National

The routes along the Dubai Run will be closed to motorists on the morning of November 26, with the Roads and Transport Authority set to announce specific closures soon. The Dubai Metro will open early and is the easiest way to travel to and from the event. Make sure you have a Nol card with at least Dh15 credit in order to use the metro.

Those running the 5km route should head to Emirates Towers or Financial Centre metro stations to start. Those on the 10km route should head to the World Trade Centre or Max Fashion metro stations.

For those who prefer to drive, there is limited parking available near all metro stations. Alternatively, park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at The Dubai Mall for the 5km route where participants can make their way to the start line using Dubai Metro.