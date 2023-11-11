Road closures confirmed for Sunday's Dubai Ride

Road closures and alternative routes have been mapped out for early morning motorists before Sunday's Dubai Ride.

Sections of Sheikh Zayed Road – from Al Habtoor City to Dubai World Trade Centre – will be closed off to drivers for about two hours as cyclists take over Downtown Dubai.

The action gets under way at 6.15am, with cyclists expected to hit the finish line by 8.30am, at which point roads will reopen to traffic.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday shared a map highlighting closures and alternative routes available.

The challenge is divided into two routes, with a family-friendly 4km stretch following Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard that goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa

A more strenuous 12km route takes place on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will feature five starting points for the loop: Museum of The Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and Lower Financial Street.

Dubai Ride, part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities.

Registration is required as those without Dubai Ride bibs will not be allowed to participate.

Riders can use any type of bike, as long as it has at least two wheels, and is safe and roadworthy with working brakes. E-bikes are allowed, but scooters are not.

Organisers have stressed that Dubai Ride is not a race, and participants are encouraged to cycle at their own pace as they take in the sights of the city from Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours.

“In 2022, Dubai Ride had its highest participation yet. Now, in its fourth year, cyclists from the UAE and around the world will be able to take part and contribute towards the goal of an even fitter, healthier and happier community, and showcase Dubai as a great place to live, work and visit,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, co-organisers of the event.

“Dubai Ride has become a cornerstone event on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar.”