Dubai Ride 2023 to take over Sheikh Zayed Road again next month

Dubai's biggest community cycling event will return on November 12.

Dubai Ride, a flagship event of Dubai Fitness Challenge, will take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road as cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities gather for the annual event.

Participants of the free event, now in its fourth year, can choose from two route options, 4km and 12km, with the ride set to begin at the break of dawn from five different starting points.

For the 12km ride, the five starting points are Museum of The Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street. The 4km ride will start in Downtown Dubai. Both routes will end at Dubai Mall by 7.30am, after which Sheikh Zayed Road will reopen for motorists.

Registration is a must for the event as those without Dubai Ride bibs will not be allowed to participate. Riders can use any type of bike, as long as it has at least two wheels, and is safe and roadworthy with working brakes. E-bikes are allowed, but scooters are not.

All riders must also wear helmets.

Participants of Dubai Ride 2022 cycling along Sheikh Zayed Road. Ruel Pableo for The National

Organisers have stressed that Dubai Ride is not a race, and participants are encouraged to ride at their own pace as they take in the sights of the city from Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours.

“In 2022, Dubai Ride had its highest participation yet. Now, in its fourth year, cyclists from the UAE and around the world will be able to take part and contribute towards the goal of an even fitter, healthier and happier community, and showcase Dubai as a great place to live, work and visit,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, co-organisers of the event.

“Dubai Ride has become a cornerstone event on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar.”

Last year, 34,897 cyclists participated in Dubai Ride.

Started in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to transform the emirate into one of the world's most active cities by encouraging everyone to commit to doing physical activity for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

This seventh DFC begins on October 28 and will feature free city-wide activities for everyone, irrespective of their age or fitness levels.

Registration for Dubai Ride is now open at www.dubairide.com. More information on Dubai Fitness Challenge is available at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com