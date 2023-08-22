Museum of the Future image among winners of top black and white photography prizes

An image of Dubai’s Museum of the Future has been recognised in a global photography competition.

Saqer Alattar’s shot, entitled The museum of the future, was named “second winner” in the architecture category of the Black and White Photo Awards 2023.

The image, which features a spiral staircase inside the building, rather than the more familiar shot of the exterior, is among dozens of pictures to receive recognition in the competition of monochrome photography.

Architecture second winner, Saqer Alattar's The museum of the future. Photo: Black and White Photo Awards

The competition's overall, or “absolute winner” as organisers call it, was Patrice Quillard for his photograph entitled My Copyright, which features a gelada monkey.

Mr Quillard said of the monkey: "Suddenly and for a brief moment, he turned towards me, looked at me intensely and I understood the full force of his dominance over his troops.

“It was an unforgettable moment for me, exactly what I was looking to bring out through a photograph."

The competition featured several categories, including fauna and flora, and landscape.

Winners share a prize fund of €2,500 ($2,710).