Sheikh Hamdan leads the charge at Dubai Run 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, was one of thousands of participants who took part in Sunday morning's Dubai Run 2022.

Sheikh Hamdan, who was seen interacting with fellow runners before the start, led the race with a group of friends. The event is a key component of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative led by the Crown Prince.

"As Dubai Fitness Challenge approaches its final week, it is inspiring to see the commitment of so many of our citizens, residents and visitors to their health and wellbeing," Sheikh Hamdan said. "Running alongside over 193,000 people who completed the Dubai Run today, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together.”

A total of 193,000 people took to the roads between 6.30am and 10am, for the fourth year of what has become one of the world's biggest free fun runs. Last year, more than 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelchair-users and walkers participated in the event, which is open to people of all abilities and fitness levels, as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge's mission to encourage people to become more active.

Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the busiest roads in the emirate, was closed to drivers in both directions as its 14 lanes were taken over by a throng of fitness enthusiasts.

The 10km route followed Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Canal, before turning towards World Trade Centre and ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai International Financial Centre. The 5km route began near the Museum of the Future. It then passed Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ended near The Dubai Mall.

“By turning out in such huge numbers for Dubai Run, we have shown the world that this is one of the greatest cities for living, working and visiting; a city with an unassailable spirit and ability to achieve," said Sheikh Hamdan. "I’m immensely proud of each and every individual, government entity, business and organisation that took part today, and in the Dubai Fitness Challenge."

READ MORE Dubai Ride participants turn the city's biggest roads into giant cycling track

It has been two weeks since Dubai Ride closed the same sections of Sheikh Zayed Road, when thousands of cyclists pedalled through the city.