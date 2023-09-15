Hatta reopens in Dubai with new aerial adventure park

Hatta Resorts and the Hatta Wadi Hub have reopened doors for the sixth season, bringing plenty of activities for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Hatta, an exclave of Dubai high in the Hajar mountains, is on the border with Oman and has been a popular adventure activity spot for years.

Kayaking, hiking, zip-lining and the Hatta Drop-in water slide are all making a comeback, but this year the team has introduced Aerial Adventure Park, which is spread over 39 platforms with 66 elements to conquer. This includes a high ropes course, a giant swing, zip-line belay and something called the Leap of Faith. Each experience lasts between 90 minutes and two hours, and the park can hold up to 75 visitors at a time.

It also has a ground-level area that caters for up to 10 children aged three to six. Experiences here last 30 to 45 minutes.

The new Aerial Adventure Park at Hatta Wadi Hub. Photo: Dubai Holding

In terms of accommodation, this year many Hatta Resorts favourites make a return, including the Sedr Trailers, which was the region's first trailer hotel; the Damani Lodges, which sit amid the mountain ranges; a collection of caravans for families; and the domes, or glamping tents, which offer panoramic views of Hatta's stunning landscapes. People can also take their own tents or vehicles to camp out at the park, and day-trippers are also welcome.

Food is available from the on-site cafe, which serves classic cafe fare, such as sandwiches and avocado on toast, plus food trucks such as Sedr Bites, Taste of Hatta and Damani Bites.

Nearby, there is also dog-friendly JA Hatta Fort Hotel, open year-round, which this year reintroduced its Terra Cabins on September 1. These are spacious cabins that offer mountain views with amenities such as a mini-bar, walk-in rain shower, on-demand multimedia projector and an alcove seating area, as well as a new menu for in-room dining.

The regular cabins can accommodate up to four guests with a bunk bed and double bed, while the Deluxe Terra Cabins hold five, with two bunk beds and a double pull-out bed, plus private patio area.

Anyone staying at the cabins also has access to the hotel's full facilities, including restaurants that range from a casual cafe and pool bar to a more sophisticated cocktail bar or fine-dining outlet. Recreational activities such as mini golf, airgun shooting, padel tennis and archery are also available here.

This year, the season opened with a celebration, as the Hatta Sign, which is 19.28 metres tall, was given the Guinness World Record for Tallest Landmark Sign, beating even the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a bold vision for Hatta. The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, sets out to draw further tourism, business and investment to the area.

There are plans to build a beach, a new lake, a cable railway, several hotels, and 120km of bicycle paths.

In January last year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, issued orders to form a supreme committee to oversee the mega project.

Construction work is also under way on a Dh46 million waterfall attraction in Hatta.

More information is available at visithatta.com/en