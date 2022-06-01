The Green Planet at night: Dubai's indoor rainforest relaunches camping experience

Dubai's indoor rainforest, The Green Planet, has relaunched its overnight camping experience to the public.

Visitors are able to sleep among the more than 3,000 animals and plants that call the biodome home.

Tents are pitched and activities planned, with games and experiences catering to families.

Staff lead rainforest tours, so guests can learn more about the nocturnal animals living there, and movies or story time also take place.

The experience, which is taking place on Fridays and Saturdays until August 27, begins at 7pm, with dinner being served at the Green Planet Cafe, where breakfast is also given the following morning, when the journey wraps up.

Visitors also get the chance to feed the animals.

The package costs Dh700 for a tent for two guests. A large tent for four is Dh1,200. Prices include access to lockers, bathrooms and shower facilities.

Meet the creatures inside The Green Planet

Expand Autoplay The Green Planet is in City Walk, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The family-friendly facility is home to a wide range of creatures, including Fluffy the bearcat, a male binturong that's The Green Planet's biggest furry resident, as well as cotton-top tamarin monkey twins that were born at the dome.

In 2019, the team took in an abandoned slow loris that was rescued from Dubai's streets. Lonely Loris, as he is called, was found abandoned in a box two months ago and is thought to have been illegally trafficked. The doe-eyed primate is a Sunda slow loris from Java, Indonesia. There are nine species of slow loris, which originate from Asia, and they are at significant risk of extinction in the wild, sharing the same critical status as African elephants, gorillas and orangutans.

A few months later, Amal, a second slow loris, was brought to the facility for breeding purposes.