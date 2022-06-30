Hatta Wadi Hub season five to launch in September with adventure rope courses

Hatta Wadi Hub will reopen for its fifth season on September 15 and run until May next year.

As part of the relaunch, the mountain-surrounded hub will introduce a new adventure ropes course for children and adults.

The news comes as the purpose-built facility in the Dubai exclave announced record visitor numbers for season four, with more than 200,000 people from 125 nationalities travelling to the destination. Record visits followed new additions to the hub including Hatta Caravan Park and Hatta Dome Park, as well as an extended season.

New adventure rope courses for adults and children will open as part of season five at Hatta Wadi Hub. Leslie Pableo for The National

With its rugged Hajar mountains backdrop, Hatta Wadi Hub offers plenty of adventure and activities, from downhill carting, zorbing, a human slingshot and axe throwing, to archery, free-fall jumps, wall climbing and trampolining.

Spend summer in Hatta

Hatta remains open throughout summer for hiking, biking and kayaking. Photo: Dubai Holdings

Thrillseekers willing to brave the summer weather can continue to find adventure in Hatta.

The region’s hiking and biking trails remain open year-round. Spanning 32.6 kilometres, the paths are divided into different grades and five routes. Visitors can explore the area on their own mountain bikes or rent one from Hubbers at Hatta Wadi Hub.

Hatta Kayak is also an option for summer fun. Located on Hatta Dam, it closes between 11am and 3pm daily but is business as usual in the morning and afternoon. It offers paddleboating, water-biking and electronic donut boat rides.

Hatta Dome Park is one of several accommodation options at Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub. Photo: Dubai Holdings

Alongside Hatta Wadi Hub, the destination has a number of unique accommodations for visitors to stay in including Sedr Trailer Resort, Damani Lodges Resort, caravans and camping sites.

Hatta is located only an hour-and-a-half’s drive from Dubai, and has gained a reputation as the UAE’s outdoor adventure destination.

The exclave of the emirate sits on the border with Oman, and benefits from some fantastic natural scenery and a more laid-back pace of life than the UAE's big cities.

For more details on Hatta, how to get there and what to do, see The National's guide here.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Hatta's Caravan Park.