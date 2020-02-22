Slide away: High-octane water ride Drop-In opens at Hatta Wadi Hub

The UAE isn't a country short on options for thrill-seekers. Whether it's zip-lining, sky-diving, para-sailing or dune-bashing, the country has a multitude of options for those looking to get their adrenalin-pumping.

And now thrill-seekers can add another attraction to their must-do list.

A multi-slide water ride has opened this month at Hatta Wadi Hub, the activity centre located in the Dubai exclave, about an hour and 45-minute drive from Dubai Marina.

Named the Drop-In, the attraction is made up of a number of slides, which propel visitors into a plunge pool, at speeds of between 40 and 80 kilometres an hour.

The rides, which are for suitable for those aged 6 and above, can see adventurous visitors hit heights of up to 15 metres, according to the Visit Hatta website.

A video shared on the organisation's Instagram page shows you can bodyboard down a crazy slide, or launch yourself off ramps into the pool.

The Drop-In costs Dh45 for visitors aged 6 to 11, or Dh75 for those aged 12 and above, and is open daily from 8.30am to 6pm. Ticket holders will get 30 minutes of ride time, and safety helmets are provided.

Hatta Wadi Hub, a purpose-built facility, is surrounded by the mountains and offers a whole host of adventure and activities, from downhill carting, zorbing, a human sling shot and axe throwing, to archery, free fall jumps, adventure rope courses, wall climbing and trampolining.

Hatta has gained a reputation as the UAE's outdoor adventure destination. The exclave sits on the border with Oman, and benefits from some fantastic natural scenery and a more laid-back pace of life than the UAE's big cities.

The National's complete guide to Hatta can be found here.

