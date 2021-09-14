First luxury caravan park in region to open in Hatta next month

Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub will reopen for their fourth season on October 1, running until the end of April 2022.

As part of the relaunch, the area is extending its overnight stay options with the Hatta Caravan Park, which is being billed as the first luxury caravan park in the region, and will be home to 11 bespoke caravans with a range of amenities, including a TV, kitchenette and free Wi-Fi access.

Each caravan is designed to house two adults and two to three children, and prices start from Dh1,350 per night.

In May it was announced the Hatta Dome Park will also open soon. It features 15 dome-shaped, luxury tents with panoramic views of the Hajar Mountains.

The tents are 40 square metres and come with a full range of amenities, including a television, Wi-Fi and a mini fridge. Rooms are designed to accommodate up to two adults and two children by offering a king-size bed as well as two single sofa beds. Each dome tent is also equipped with its own private barbecue and fire pit within a large terrace space.

The two new experiences will significantly expand the already extensive overnight stay options in Hatta, which is also home to Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort and Hatta Damani Lodges Resort, the first glamping trailers and mountain lodges in the UAE.

These are all near the main activity centre, Hatta Wadi Hub, where there are 18 camping areas to pitch tents at and 10 spots to set up personal caravans, although these spots must be booked in advance.

The hub offers a wide array of activities, including a new 500-metre inflatable obstacle course (the region’s largest) and Rovers, a four-wheel off-road electric scooter experience, which allows guests to explore the rocky mountainous terrains in a new way.

Another addition this season is the introduction of e-bikes by Hatta Mountain Biking at Hatta Wadi Hub. These bikes reduce pedal pushing through the use of automatic forward drive.

The new season will also see the return of popular attractions such as the Twin Zipline, which was introduced last year, the Hatta Drop-In, where guests can slide into the water with doughnuts, skis and body boards, and Cannon, a human slingshot.

