Majid Al Futtaim has already invested about Dh1.1 billion in improvements that are under way at Mall of the Emirates. Pawan Singh / The National
Majid Al Futtaim has already invested about Dh1.1 billion in improvements that are under way at Mall of the Emirates. Pawan Singh / The National

Business

Property

Dubai's Mall of the Emirates to undergo $1.36bn makeover to mark 20th anniversary

The multi-year expansion programme will include the addition of 20,000 sq m of retail space for 100 new stores

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

April 16, 2025